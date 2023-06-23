Georgia U21 vs Belgium U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Georgia U21 and Belgium U21 continue their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship sojourn when they square off at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Saturday (June 24).

Georgia kickstarted their campaign with a surprise 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday. Giorgi Gagua and Saba Sabanov scored first-half goals, each assisted by Georgiy Tsitaishvili, to inspire their nation to victory.

Belgium, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw with neighbours Netherlands in their opener. The draw left them joint-second in Group A on one point, while Georgia lead the way with three.

Georgia U21 vs Belgium U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Five of Georgia's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Belgium are unbeaten in nine competitive games, with the last three ending in a share of the spoils.

Seven of Belgium's last eight competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Georgia are making their debut at the U-21 Championship, while this is Belgium's third appearance.

Georgia are unbeaten in four games, winning the last three.

Three of Belgium's last three games have produced more higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Georgia U21 vs Belgium U21 Prediction

Georgia surprisingly claimed victory over Portugal in their first U-21 game. The Iberians were runners-up last time out in 2021, which made Georgia's victory even more impressive.

The Georgians have a raucous home support behind them, and they will be banking on this support to register another impressive result. Belgium, for their part, had to settle for a share of the spoils in their opener and will look for victory to avoid falling behind in the race for qualification.

A win for Georgia will see them book their spot in the knockouts. Belgium lacked an attacking edge against the Netherlands and will have to up the ante in attack if they're to get anything.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Georgia U21 1-1 Belgium U21

Georgia U21 vs Belgium U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes