Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023 

Georgia U21 and Israel U21 do battle at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Euro U-21 Championship on Saturday (July 1). Both sides have been the revelations of the tournament and will look to continue their fairytale run by qualifying for a maiden semifinal appearance.

Georgia booked their spot in the last eight with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. They went ahead through Zuriko Davitashvili, but Kenneth Taylor levelled matters in the sixth minute of first half added time. The draw was enough for Georgia to secure top spot in Group A.

Israel, meanwhile, saw off Czech Republic in dramatic circumstances to claim second spot in Group C. The Czechs needed just a point to qualify but Omri Gandelman's header in the 82nd minute helped his nation qualify for the knockouts for the first time.

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides but first competitive clash. Israel lead 2-1.

Their most recent clash in November 2022 saw Israel claim a 2-1 win in a friendly.

Georgia's last ten U-21 Euros games, including qualifiers, have produced at least a goal in the first half.

Israel's victory over the Czech Republic snapped their six-game winless run.

Georgia are on a six-game unbeaten streak.

Six of Israel's last seven games, including the last four, have produced less than three goals.

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction

Georgia are participating in the U-21 Euros for the first time but have defied expectations to make the knockouts. The Crusaders have had raucous support behind them, and the support of their fans could be crucial to extending their stay in the competition.

Israel stand in the way of a semifinal appearance for the co-hosts, with Guy Luzon's side also seeking a first appearance in the last four.

Georgia have been the more consistent side and have posted more positive results in the tournament. Home advantage could also be a huge boost, so expect Georgia to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Georgia 2-1 Israel

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Georgia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

