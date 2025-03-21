Georgia vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Georgia will host Armenia at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Sunday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League promotion/relegation play-off tie. The home side finished third in their Nations League group with just seven points from six games but are now one step away from confirming their stay in League B.

They picked up a 3-0 win in their first-leg clash at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Thursday, with Levante midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili opening the scoring before Georges Mikautadze netted a brace to hand the Crusaders a significant advantage ahead of the return leg this weekend.

Armenia, meanwhile, finished second in their League C group and had hoped for promotion to League B via the playoffs. However, they failed to capitalize on their home advantage last time out and have it all to do on Sunday if they are to secure promotion in the continental showpiece.

Georgia vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. Georgia have won half of those games while Armenia have won twice, with their other two matchups ending in draws.

The Crusaders' comprehensive 3-0 victory on Thursday marked their first win over Armenia since 2011.

Armenia picked up a 2-1 win on their last trip to the Eastern European nation back in November 2020.

Havakakan are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture. They have also failed to register any clean sheet in their last 28 matches across all competitions, a run stretching back to June 2022.

Georgia were ranked 68th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 32 places above their weekend opponents.

Georgia vs Armenia Prediction

The Crusaders' latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that come the weekend. They have lost just one of their last eight games on home soil and will head into Sunday's clash on a high.

Havakakan have lost three of their last four matches and have won just one of their last six. They failed to perform on their home ground last time out and could have a similarly difficult time on the road this weekend.

Prediction: Georgia 3-1 Armenia

Georgia vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Georgia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

