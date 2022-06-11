Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Seeking to pick up their fourth consecutive win in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League, Georgia play host to Bulgaria at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Sunday.

The visitors, who are currently on a seven-match winless run, will be looking to end this dry spell and get their campaign up and running.

Georgia maintained their 100% record in the Nations League as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over North Macedonia.

They have won each of their three games in the tournament, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets to sit at the top of Group C4.

Georgia head into the weekend unbeaten in eight straight outings, picking up seven wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss to Greece in October 2021.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, failed to get their campaign up and running last time out as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by Gibraltar.

They have failed to win any of their three Nations League games, picking up two points from a possible six.

Bulgaria have also failed to taste victory in any of their last seven games across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws in that time.

Georgia vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Bulgaria hold a superior record in the history of this fixture. Georgia have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Georgia Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Bulgaria Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Georgia vs Bulgaria Team News

Georgia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a doubt for the hosts after coming off injured late in the game against North Macedonia last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Bulgaria

Off the back of an injury-free game against Gibraltar, Bulgaria head into the weekend with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Georgia vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Georgia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Davit Khocholava, Solomon Kverkveliya, Giorgi Aburjania; Nika Kvekveskiri, Zurab Davitashvili, Giorgi Tsitaishvili; Budu Zivzivadze, Valeri Qazaishvili

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Svetoslav Vutsov; Viktor Popov, Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski, Petko Hristov, Edisson Jordanov; Andrian Kraev, Filip Krastev; Georgi Milanov, Iliyan Stefanov, Martin Minchev; Georgi Minchev

Georgia vs Bulgaria Prediction

Georgia are one of the most in-form sides in the Nations League, winning each of their three games so far. Next up for the hosts is a floundering Bulgaria side who are winless in seven straight outings and we predict they will come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Georgia 2-0 Bulgaria

