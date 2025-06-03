Georgia vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

Georgia will face the Faroe Islands at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have two friendly matches slated for the month as they begin to prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, which kicks off in September.

Ad

The Crusaders put out two brilliant performances in the last international break as they faced Armenia in the UEFA Nations League Promotion/Relegation Playoffs, winning the first-leg clash 3-0 and the second 6-1 to retain their League B status.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign back in March, losing 2-1 to Czechia in their opening game with Gunnar Vatnhamar's late strike ultimately counting as a mere consolation goal. They were then beaten 1-0 by Montenegro in their second group game, once again conceding a late winner.

Ad

Trending

The visitors will be looking to put out a more convincing performance this week ahead of their return to competitive action next Monday when they take on Gibraltar.

Georgia vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the third meeting between the two nations, with Georgia coming out on top in each of their previous two matchups.

The two teams last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in March 2007, which the Crusaders won 3-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have managed just one in their last 11.

The Faroe Islands were ranked 141st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 73 places behind their midweek opponents.

Ad

Georgia vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Georgia are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They have lost just once on home soil since late 2023 and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Te Landsliðið, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with their contrasting form, could see the visitors suffer defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Georgia 3-1 Faroe Islands

Georgia vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Georgia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More