Georgia vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Georgia and Gibraltar kick-start their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign on Wednesday at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

The sides have been drawn alongside Bulgaria and North Macedonia in Group 4 of League C, the third-tier of the league system.

While Georgia were in the same league in the previous edition too, Gibraltar gained promotion from League D, seeing off Liechtenstein and San Marino.

The Crusaders have been in a surprisingly good run of form lately, going unbeaten in their last five games and winning four.

Willy Sagnol's side also finished their disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign last year on a high note, beating Kosovo and Sweden in their final two games.

Gibraltar, ranked 203 in the world, haven't won a game in any format since a 1-0 defeat of Leichtenstein in the 2020-21 Nations League.

In the next 17 games, Los Llanis have lost 12 times, including all 10 of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Georgia vs Gibraltar Head-To-Head

Georgia have won all four of their previous clashes with Gibraltar, conceding only twice, both of which came in their 3-2 victory in a Euro qualifier back in October 2019.

Georgia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Gibraltar Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Georgia vs Gibraltar Team News

Georgia

The Crusaders have called up a 28-man squad for a busy schedule in June but Tornike Okriashvili, who is the top scorer in the side among active players, is missing.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tornike Okriashvili

Gibraltar FA @GibraltarFA SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT



Here is your 26-man Senior Men's National Team Squad that will travel to Georgia tomorrow for our first ever UEFA Nations League, League C fixture SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENTHere is your 26-manSenior Men's National Team Squad that will travel to Georgia tomorrow for our first ever UEFA Nations League, League C fixture 🚨SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Here is your 26-man 🇬🇮 Senior Men's National Team Squad that will travel to Georgia tomorrow for our first ever UEFA Nations League, League C fixture‼️ https://t.co/ODA3FBJJev

Gibraltar

Los Llanis have named their final 26-player squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Experienced players like Lee Casciaro and Liam Walker, who account for over 100 caps between them, are also included.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Georgia vs Gibraltar Predicted XI

Georgia (3-4-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Guram Kashia; Giorgi Chakvetadze, Giorgi Aburjania, Nika Kvekveskiri, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili; Zuriko Davitashvili, Budu Zivzivadze, Valeri Qazaishvili.

Gibraltar (5-4-1): Bradley Banda; Ethan Jolley, Bernardo Lopes, Jack Sergeant, Scott Wiseman, Jayce Olivero; Louie Annesley, Graeme Torrilla, Ethan Britto, Liam Walker; Lee Casciaro.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Georgia vs Gibraltar Prediction

Gibraltar are one of the weakest sides in Europe and their form in the last three years is testament to that.

Georgia aren't the best side either, but certainly have enough in their tank to see off Gibraltar rather easily.

Prediction: Georgia 2-0 Gibraltar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far