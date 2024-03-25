Georgia vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Georgia host Greece at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday (March 26).

Georgia finished fourth in Group A and failed to earn a direct qualification but advanced to the playoffs via the Nations League. Placed in Path C, the hosts beat Luxembourg 2-0 in the semifinals to book a date with Greece in the final. The two teams last met in October 2021, with Greece winning 2-0.

Jvarosnebi are in search of their first European Championship finals following seven qualifying attempts. Georgia have recovered from a frustrating losing streak, winning thrice in five games. They are unbeaten at home in four outings across competitions.

Greece thrashed Kazakhstan 5-0 in Path C semifinals and face Georgia in the final for the last ticket to the Euro 2024 finals. The visitors are eying a fifth participation in the continental competition, but their away form has been a cause for concern. They have lost thrice in five trips across competitions.

To Piratiko will take confidence from their impressive head-to-head record against Georgia, who are yet to beat Greece. The visitors boast seven wins over Georgia in nine meetings, drawing twice. However, Greece face a tougher challenge this time considering what's at stake.

Georgia vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Georgia have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Greece across competitions.

Georgia have lost their last four home games with Greece across competitions.

Georgia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Greece won the UEFA European Championship in 2004.

Georgia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, the same as Greece.

Form Guide: Georgia – W-L-D-W-W; Greece – W-D-W-L-W

Georgia vs Greece Prediction

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia carries the hope of his nation, scoring four times for Georgia in the qualifiers. He remains the team’s main attacking threat alongside Georges Mikautadze, who boasts two goals.

Olympiacos winger Georgios Masouras is second in his team's goal charts with five goals. His teammate Anastasios Bakasetas has netted thrice. Greece will be counting on their partnership against Georgia.

Greece are expected to come out on top based on their superior form and experience.

Prediction: Georgia 1-3 Greece

Georgia vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Greece

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Greece to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Georgia to score - Yes