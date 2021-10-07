Georgia vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Greece hope to continue their unbeaten run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while coming up against Georgia on Friday. The sides will clash at the Batumi Stadium, which is set to host only its second-ever international game.

European champions in 2004, the Sky Blues and Whites didn't qualify for the 2018 showpiece in Russia but are now looking to make amends by securing their place in Qatar.

They're the only unbeaten side left in Group B, but John van't Schip's troops have won only once in four games, drawing all else.

It, however, included an encouraging 1-1 draw with Spain on the opening matchday, before seeing off Sweden 2-1.

Their record against weaker sides like Georgia and Kosovo has kept them no further than third in the table.

The Crusaders, meanwhile, sit at the bottom with just a solitary point to show in five games. They're one of the 11 sides in the UEFA zone who're yet to register a win.

Georgia vs Greece Head-To-Head

In eight previous clashes, Greece have never lost to Georgia, winning six times.

However, their previous group clash in these qualifiers ended in a 1-1 draw in March.

Georgia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Greece Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Georgia vs Greece Team News

Georgia

Despite a resounding 4-0 loss to Spain in their last game, the Crusaders head coach Willy Sagnol isn't likely to make wholesale changes to his XI.

But one change in the attack is almost certain. Giorgi Kutsia hasn't been called up to the squad, so Tornike Okriashvili could be the man operating in the centre-forward role instead.

Georgia's most important player, Jaba Kankava, is also set to feature in midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Giorgi Kutsia

Greece

The Sky Blues and Whites aren't expected to make too many changes either after they secured a stunning 2-1 victory over Sweden last month.

However, Zeca is absent from the squad, so Petros Mantalos will potentially take his place in midfield.

Reports also say striker Tasos Douvikas picked up an illness during today's training session and now faces a race against time to recover for the clash.

Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas should also feature in the wing-back role, with 22-year-old AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis leading the line.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Zeca

Georgia vs Greece Predicted XI

Georgia (4-5-1): Giorgi Loria; Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia, Luka Lochoshvili, Guram Giorbelidze; Zuriko Davitashvili, Vladimer Mamuchashvili, Jaba Kankava, Giorgi Aburjania, Otar Kiteishvili; Tornike Okriashvili.

Greece (3-4-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Dinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas; Thanasis Androutsos, Petros Mantalos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Tsimikas; Tasos Bakasetas, Vangelis Pavlidis, Tasos Douvikas.

Georgia vs Greece Prediction

Greece have an incredible record in this fixture but Georgia put up a tough fight in their last meeting.

However, it remains their only point in the group.

The Crusaders have been terrible defensively, conceding nine times in five games, and that's something the visitors will look to exploit too.

Prediction: Georgia 1-2 Greece

