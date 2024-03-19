Georgia vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Georgia will welcome Luxembourg to the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

Both teams will play for the first time in 2024. The hosts finished fourth in the Group A table of the qualifiers and booked a place in the playoffs via the Nations League. They lost 3-1 to Spain in their final group-stage match of the qualifiers in November.

The visitors finished third in the Group J standings, just five points behind second-placed Slovakia. They concluded their qualifying campaign with back-to-back wins and defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in their final match of the campaign in November. Their tally of 17 points in the qualifying campaign last year was their best-ever performance in the qualifiers.

The two teams are just two steps away from booking their place in the group stage of Euro for the first time and the winner of this match will face either Greece or Kazakhstan in the playoff final.

Georgia vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. The hosts have a narrow 2-1 lead in wins and one game has ended in a draw. Two of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for the hosts and one for the visitors.

The hosts have just one win in their last six games in the Euro qualifiers, suffering four losses.

Luxembourg have suffered just one loss in their last eight away games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

Georgia have suffered just one loss in their last 11 home games in all competitions.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last five away games in the Euro qualifiers but have conceded 10 goals in that period as well.

Georgia vs Luxembourg Prediction

The Crusaders have outscored the visitors 5-2 in four meetings thus far, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last five home games in the Euro qualifiers, suffering two losses, which is cause for concern.

They will play for the first time at home against the visitors and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will serve a suspension in this match after picking up a yellow card against Spain in November. He will be back, in case the hosts make it to the playoff final.

Die Roten Löwen concluded their qualifying campaign, with back-to-back wins, scoring five goals while conceding just once. They lost just one of their five away games in the qualification campaign, with that defeat coming against Portugal in September, as they conceded nine goals without a reply.

Danel Sinani has been included in the squad by head coach Luc Holtz, though the midfielder is suspended for the match due to yellow card accumulation.

Both teams will play their first match of the year and might be a bit rusty. While there's nothing much to separate the two teams, considering the better record of the visitors' in the qualifiers, Luxembourg are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Georgia 1-2 Luxembourg

Georgia vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luxembourg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gerson Rodrigues to score or assist any time - Yes