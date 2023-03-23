Georgia vs Mongolia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Georgia host Mongolia at the Batumi Stadium on Saturday (March 25) in a friendly before starting their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign the next week. The Crusadors have been drawn alongside Spain, Norway, Scotland and Cyprus as they look to reach the finals for the first time.

Last year, Georgia won promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League after cruising through Group 4 by going unbeaten in six games, winning five. By finishing a good seven points ahead of the next best team in the group, Georgia sailed through League C and will hope to produce the same form in a more-challenging Euro qualifying group.

Manager Willy Sagnol has called up 25 players for this month's double header against Mongolia and Norway, including in-form Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old is in a rich vein of form, scoring ten goals in 19 appearances for Georgia.

Mongolia, meanwhile, are still reeling from their disappointment of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers, as they missed the flight to Qatar. The Blue Wolves finished third in Group B of the third round after collecting just one win in three games.

They're set to begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in October this year and will approach these friendlies with the intent to gear up for the same.

Georgia vs Mongolia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Georgia and Mongolia.

Georgia's 3-0 friendly loss to Morocco in November last year snapped their 11-game winless run.

The hosts have failed to score in just three of their last ten games.

Mongolia (183) are ranked 105 places below Georgia.

Georgia haven't conceded in their last three home games, winning two.

Georgia vs Mongolia Prediction

Georgia may not be the strongest side in Europe, but their recent form has been imperious. Throw in Kvaratskhelia's red-hot form, and Mongolia seem like a lamb in a slaughterhouse.

The Asian side are amongst the weakest in the world, and it will take a mighty effort from them to stop the Crusadors in their own backyard.

Prediction: Georgia 2-0 Mongolia

Georgia vs Mongolia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Georgia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

