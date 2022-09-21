Georgia vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2022

Georgia and North Macedonia square off at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

The Jvarosnebi, who are unbeaten in their opening four games of the campaign, will look to keep the ball rolling and extend their lead at the top of the group.

Georgia saw their perfect record in the Nations League come to an end last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Bulgaria on June 12.

They are unbeaten in nine straight games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss to Greece in the World Cup qualifiers in October 2021.

With 10 points from four games, Georgia are currently at the top of Group C4, three points above Friday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, North Macedonia returned to winning ways last time out as they steamrolled Gibraltar 4-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they kicked off their campaign with one win and one draw in their opening two games before falling to a 3-0 home loss against Georgia on June 9.

North Macedonia are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven away games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws.

Georgia vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The spoils have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming one win from their previous four encounters.

The spoils have been shared on two different occasions, while North Macedonia are unbeaten in their previous two away games against the Jvarosnebi.

Georgia are unbeaten in nine consecutive games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since October 2021.

North Macedonia have picked up one win and one draw from their two away games in the group, while they are unbeaten in six of their last seven games across all competitions.

Georgia have won three of their last four home games since last October, with a goalless draw against Bulgaria on June 12 being the only exception.

Georgia vs North Macedonia Prediction

Georgia and North Macedonia have enjoyed a solid Nations League campaign and find themselves in the top two spots in the group. We predict the two sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Georgia 1-1 North Macedonia

Georgia vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Georgia’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in North Macedonia’s previous five games)

