Georgia vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Georgia are set to play Norway at the Adjarabet Arena on Tuesday for a UEFA Euro qualifier.

Georgia come into this game on the back of a 6-1 win over Mongolia in their most recent game. A brace from Slovan Bratislava midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze and goals from Sabah forward Davit Volkovi, Hatayspor winger Saba Lobzhanidze, Ankaragucu winger Giorgi Beridze and Karlsruher striker Budu Zivzivadze secured the win for Georgia.

Norway, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Luis de la Fuente's Spain in their most recent game. A goal from RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo and a brace from Espanyol forward Joselu sealed the deal for Spain.

Georgia vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norway have won all three games.

Georgian attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 22 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Napoli this season.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has 16 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Arsenal this season.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth has 10 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Real Sociedad this season.

Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has five goal contributions in 15 league starts for Celta Vigo so far.

Georgia vs Norway Prediction

Georgia have produced some interesting footballers in recent times, but they now have a bonafide superstar to rely on. Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the best young footballers in the world right now, and the 22-year old looks likely to earn a big-money move this summer, with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool linked with the star.

Norway, on the other hand, have in Erling Haaland arguably the best no.9 in world football right now. However, the 22-year old will not be available for this game. Fortunately, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, the captain of the national team, is also enjoying a world-class season this time around, and will be looking to replicate his club form for his national team.

Odegaard is regarded as one of the best creative midfielders in the world, and the 24-year old will be expected to pull the strings if he does get minutes in this game. With both Haaland and Odegaard, Norway have an exciting base to build a great side.

Norway to win this game.

Prediction: Georgia 0-2 Norway

Georgia vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Norway

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Norway to keep a clean sheet- Yes

