Georgia vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Georgia will invite Scotland to the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats in their previous outing, registering a 4-0 home win over Cyprus. Otar Kiteishvili, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Levan Shengelia, and Georges Mikautadze scored in the second half as the hosts registered their biggest win in the qualifiers since 2015.

The visitors suffered their first win of the qualifying campaign in their previous outing, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Spain. They are already assured of a spot in the main event and will look to bounce back to winning ways in this match.

The hosts will try their luck to qualify for the first time for the Euros next year as they will play in the playoffs in March.

Georgia vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns five times thus far, with all meetings taking place in European qualifiers. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 3-2 lead in wins.

Four of the five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets apiece.

Scotland registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in June, maintaining their 100% home record against the visitors in all competitions.

Interestingly, Georgia have a 100% record in two home meetings against the visitors while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have lost just once in their last 11 games in European qualifiers, registering 10 wins.

The visitors have the third-best defensive record in the ongoing qualifying campaign, conceding three times in six games. They have outscored the hosts 12-9 in that period.

Georgia vs Scotland Prediction

The Crusaders have won their last two home games with an aggregate score of 12-0 and head into the match in good form. They have a 100% record at home against the visitors, without conceding a goal, and should have the upper hand in this match.

They have lost just once in their last 10 home games in all competitions and are strong favorites. Willy Sagnol has called up a strong squad for the last two games in the qualifiers and should field a strong starting XI.

The Tartan Army have lost their last three games on the trot, though two of these defeats came in friendlies. Interestingly, they have lost just one of their last 11 games in the qualifiers and are expected to build on that form in this match.

As the visitors have booked their place in the main event, head coach Steve Clarke is expected to experiment with the starting XI. With that in mind and considering their recent form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Georgia 1-1 Scotland

Georgia vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: John McGinn to score or assist any time - Yes