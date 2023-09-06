Georgia vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Georgia will entertain Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in their previous qualifier, which was their first defeat in the competition. Nonetheless, they remained in second place in the Group A table with four points from three games.

The visitors have played a game fewer than the hosts in the qualifiers as they took part in the UEFA Nations League finals in June. They defeated Croatia on penalties in the final to become the third team to win the Nations League title.

In the European qualifiers, they have a win and a defeat in their two games and suffered a 2-0 loss to Scotland in their previous qualifier in March.

Georgia vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times in all competitions, with the game producing conclusive results. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, with four wins while the hosts have just one win to their name.

They last met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021, with the visitors recording a 4-0 win.

The hosts have been in good form recently, suffering just two defeats in their last 16 games in all competitions, with both defeats coming away from home. At home, they are unbeaten in their last seven games, recording five wins.

Spain's loss to Scotland in March was their first defeat in the European qualifiers since 2014. They have won 18 of the 20 games in the qualifiers since. They are winless in their last three away games in the qualifiers.

Georgia vs Spain Prediction

The Crusaders have enjoyed a decent run in the qualifiers, with a win, draw, and a loss apiece in three games. They have just one win in their last five home games in European qualifiers, failing to score in three games in that period. They have scored just twice against the visitors in five games, suffering four defeats in five meetings.

La Roja have failed to score in five of their last three games. They are winless in their last three away games in European qualifiers, with the games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nonetheless, Luis de la Fuente has named a strong squad for the qualifiers, and considering the visitors' dominance against the hosts, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Georgia 1-2 Spain

Georgia vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score or assist any time - Yes