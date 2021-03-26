Georgia vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Georgia and Spain will trade tackles in a Group B fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides will be looking to register their first victory in the group, with Georgia having lost their first game away to Sweden. A first-half strike by Viktor Claesson was enough to give the Scandinavians a 1-0 victory.

Spain were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Greece. The Iberians dominated the game from start to finish and went ahead through Alvaro Morata's well-taken first-half finish.

However, a controversial penalty was awarded to Greece in the second half. It was converted by Anastasios Bakasetas to ensure the spoils were shared.

¿Te gustaría ser los ojos 👀 de @RiquiPuig durante un entrenamiento de la @SeFutbol Sub-21?



➡️ Vive desde dentro el doble área ⚽️🥅 gracias a nuestro internacional.



📽️ 3...2...1... "Al lío"🍿#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/B3aIwL97Pb — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 26, 2021

Georgia vs Spain Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides, with Spain registering victories in the two previous competitive games involving both teams.

Georgia's sole win came in a friendly in June 2016. A first-half strike by Tornike Okriashvili led to one of the biggest shocks on the international scene. Georgia held on to register a 1-0 victory at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Madrid.

Georgia are without a win in their last six international games, with three draws and three losses recorded in that sequence.

Spain, by contrast, are unbeaten in their last four fixtures. Thursday's 1-1 draw with Greece came after the three-time European champions had decimated Germany 6-0 in November 2020.

Advertisement

Georgia vs Spain Team News

Georgia

Coach Willy Sagnol called up 24 players for the latest round of international fixtures. Experienced heads like Jaba Kankava, Giorgi Loria and Guran Kashia all made the list.

They are complemented by newbies on the international stage like Grigol Chabradze, Giorgi Mmardashvili and Georges Mikautadze.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain

Luis Enrique called up 24 players for his latest international squad. Regular faces like Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, Koke and David de Gea all made the list.

Queríamos empezar con una victoria, pero queda mucho camino por recorrer. Con la mente puesta en el siguiente partido.

We wanted to start with a win, but there is still a long way to go. Already focussing on the next match.#VamosEspaña 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/R0qJZr3mzD — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 25, 2021

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has made a return to the national team fold after a few years out. Meanwhile, his teammate Pedri, as well as Eibar's Bryan Gil, earned their first international call-ups.

Sergi Reguilon, Kepa Arrizabalga and Marco Asensio all missed out, while Ansu Fati is still recuperating from his knee injury.

Injury: Ansu Fati

Suspension: None

Georgia vs Spain Predicted XI

Georgia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Loria (GK); Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia, Lasha Dvali, Guram Giorbelidze; Nika Kvekveskiri, Jaba Kankava; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Aburjania, Saba Lobzhanidze; Giorgi Kvilitaia

Advertisement

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): David de Gea (GK); Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Diego Llorente, Marcos Llorente; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Thiago Alcantara; Mikel Oyarzabal; Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata

Georgia vs Spain Prediction

Spain's draw with Greece went against the run of play and Luis Enrique's side will be keen to right the wrong against Georgia. The difference in class between the sides is evident and the visitors should have too much firepower for Sagnol's side.

Spain have struggled for creativity and goals in recent times and a resolute Georgian defense could prove difficult to break down. Nevertheless, we are predicting a fairly comfortable victory for the Iberians.

Prediction: Georgia 0-2 Spain