Georgia vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Georgia and Sweden will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Kosovo last month. Tornike Okriashvilli and Zuriko Davitashvilli scored in either half to help the Crusaders secure maximum points.

Sweden cruised to a routine 2-0 victory over Greece on home turf. Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

That victory helped the Scandinavians move to top spot in Group B, having garnered 15 points from six matches. Georgia are in fourth place on four points.

Georgia vs Sweden Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Viktor Claesson's 35th-minute strike helped Sweden to a 1-0 victory on home turf in the first leg in March.

Georgia's victory over Kosovo last month halted a five-game losing streak. Sweden have won four of their last five matches.

Georgia form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Sweden form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Georgia vs Sweden Team News

Georgia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sweden

Coach Janne Andersson called up 26 players to dispute the games against Georgia and Spain. Watford midfielder Ken Sema was initially included in the squad but he withdrew due to injury.

Injury: Ken Sema

Suspension: Albin Ekdal

Georgia vs Sweden Predicted XI

Georgia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Giorgi Loria (GK); Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia, Luka Lochoshvili, Guram Giorbelidze; Zuriko Davitashvili, Vladimer Mamuchashvili, Jaba Kankava, Giorgi Aburjania, Otar Kiteishvili; Tornike Okriashvili

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen (GK); Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Mattias Svanberg, Emil Forsberg; Aleksandar Isak, Dejan Kulusevski

Georgia vs Sweden Prediction

Sweden have vastly superior players to their hosts and the visitors are expected to secure maximum points ahead of their marquee clash with Spain.

The game against the Iberians could be the deciding factor in who finishes top of the group and Sweden will be keen to go into the match with their two-point advantage.

Georgia are likely to sit deep to try and absorb the pressure from their opponents but this is unlikely to be effective against an attack as potent as Sweden's.

We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Georgia 0-2 Sweden

Edited by Peter P