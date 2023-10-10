Georgia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023 

Georgia will welcome Thailand to the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium for an international friendly on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Norway in a 2024 Euro qualifier in the last international window. Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard's first-half strikes helped their nation claim all three points.

Thailand, meanwhile, fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Iraq in the final of the 2023 King's Cup. The Iraqis twice took the lead through Aymen Hussein and Amjed Attwan but the Thais equalized on both occasions through Nicholas Mickelson and Bordin Phala. Iraq eventually triumphed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Georgia will use Thursday's game as preparation for their Euro qualifier against Cyprus three days later. Thailand have another friendly lined up against Estonia next week before facing China in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November.

Georgia vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first internatioal meeting between the two sides.

Five of Georgia's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Thailand have managed just one win in their last five friendlies (three losses).

Four of Thailand's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Georgia's last nine games have witnessed at least a goal scored in each half.

Five of Thailand's last six games have been level at halftime.

Four of Thailand's last five games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Georgia vs Thailand Prediction

Georgia have lost their last three games on the bounce. But those defeats came in games where they were ranked as heavy outsiders. However, they will be expecting to get back to winning ways in their first meeting with a nation they are ranked 43 places higher than on the FIFA World Rankings.

Thailand have nothing much to lose and will relish the opportunity of testing themselves against European opposition. Their focus could be on curtailing the threat posed by Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

We are backing Georgia to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Georgia 2-0 Thailand

Georgia vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Georgia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals