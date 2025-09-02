Georgia vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Georgia will host Turkey at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday for the opening round in Group E of the UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Both sides will be keen to get off to a good start in the qualifiers to make the first step towards making the World Cup finals.

Georgia will go into the midweek in high spirits, having avoided defeat in each of their last four games, winning three and drawing one. The Crusaders were eliminated from the last World Cup qualifiers in the group stages after finishing fourth in Group B but will fancy their chances of making it as far as the playoffs in a group containing Spain, Bulgaria and Thursday's visitors.

Turkey are in even better form than Thursday's opponents, having only lost two of their last 10 games and will be looking to continue in such vein when they make the trip to Tbilisi.

The Crescent Stars have missed out on the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup finals but have improved significantly over the past couple of years and will be optimistic to return to the biggest stage of international football this year.

Georgia vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have on six previous occasions going into Thursday's game. Georgia have won only one of those games, and one ended in a draw while Turkey won the remaining four.

The two teams last faced off in Euro 2024 with the visitors winning the group-stage clash 3-1 via goals from three different players including youngster Arda Guler.

Georgia’s sole win in this fixture came back in February 2007.

Georgia are currently ranked 67th in the FIFA World Rankings while Turkey are ranked 27th.

Georgia vs Turkey Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into this qualifying game, although the Crusaders will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side with a lot of quality.

Ay-Yıldızlılar are the stronger side ahead of Thursday's game and will head into the clash as slight favorites. They will likely be satisfied with a point on hostile ground but could go a step further and win this one.

Prediction: Georgia 1-2 Turkey

Georgia vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Turkey to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last five games)

