Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez rarely fails to turn heads with the display of her luxurious possessions on social media. Rodriguez has a stunning €550,000 luxury watch in her collection. The model is of the brand Rolex and is made of white gold with an 18-carat diamond in it.

The design belongs to the Rolex GMT Master II series. Rodriguez is seemingly a massive fan of the collection as she carries it wherever she goes. From Manchester to Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, she was always seen wearing the accessory.

Apart from the exclusive piece, Rodriguez also has a Rolex Lady-Datejust model in her collection. It contains 18-carat yellow gold and the dial of the piece is made of diamonds. The watch also features a 'Cosmograph Daytona' dial and is worth around €40,000.

Georgina Rodriguez often flaunts such exclusive items in her collection to her 49 million social media followers. The model has gained significant popularity on social media since starting her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

Georgina Rodriguez once spoke about working out with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest footballers in the world. Apart from his stunning physical attributes, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a perfectly esthetic athlete's physique.

It's not hard to tell that he has spent hours working out and perfecting his diet to achieve the sculpted body. Georgina Rodriguez once revealed that she felt intimidated to work out with the Portuguese superstar. Speaking to Women's Health Magazine in 2020, Rodriguez said (via Sports Manor):

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football [soccer]. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She further added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez rarely let go of an opportunity to show off their work in the gym. Al-Nassr's Ronaldo often performs shirtless celebrations on the pitch, while Rodriguez stuns her fans in risque outfits on social media.

