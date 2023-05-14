Gerard Pique vs Shakira: Comparing the net worth of the Barcelona legend and his former partner

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique got into a relationship with Shakira after the shooting of the 'Waka Waka' song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Their relationship started after the tournament in South Africa, which Spain won.

The pair broke up last year. They had children together as well, named Milan and Sasha.

Pique and Shakira are both massive celebrities in their own rights. Apart from being a famous Barca footballer, Pique is also a businessman. He is the founder of the Kosmos group, which has a $3 billion deal with the International Tennis Federation. Pique recently founded the Kings League as well.

The former defender used to earn a hefty salary while playing for clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United. Gerard Pique's current net worth is around $80 million.

Shakira, on the other hand, is one of the most famous singers of the modern era and has been featured in Billboard and other famous magazines. She possesses an astounding net worth of $300 million.

Shakira recently moved to the United States after her breakup with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

After her break up with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, Shakira recently moved to the United States with her children. Pique visited the kids earlier this month as well. He was seen spending time with Milan and Sasha in a luxurious hotel.

Pique, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia. Shakira, meanwhile, was spotted enjoying time on a boat with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.

The pair traded barbs at each other after their break up, which is a highly discussed topic in the media. Shakira even released a diss track aimed at her former partner.

Poll : 0 votes