German Football awards: Marco Reus and Jurgen Klopp win major honours

The Association of German Sports Journalists, in association with football magazine Kicker, announced the German Footballer of the Year and Coach of the year awards.

The German Football awards are given on a yearly to eligible players abroad and players in Germany.

Toni Kroos and Jupp Heynckes won the German Footballer of the Year and the German Coach of the Year awards last year.

Marco Reus and Jurgen Klopp have been named German Footballer of the Year and German Coach of the Year.

German international Reus has been named Footballer of the Year award for the second time in his career while Jurgen Klopp has been named the Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.

Marco Reus won 150 of the 540 votes that were cast with Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich finishing second and third respectively. The Borussia Dortmund forward scored 21 goals as BVB finished second in the Bundesliga.

It's nicer than it was then, a different feeling to seven years ago," Reus said after adding to the 2012 award he claimed for his performances for previous club Borussia Monchengladbach.

If you're a player with only three or four years left, you celebrate success a little more emotionally than before and enjoy the whole thing more

It is difficult to come back after an injury as serious as my cruciate ligament rupture in 2017 and become Footballer of the Year, which makes me proud and shows that I have taken a good path after my injury

Jurgen Klopp won his third award following his UEFA Champions League triumph with Liverpool. The former BVB coach won the award ahead of Adi Hutter and Niko Kovac.

I know who I owe this great award to: my team and my coaching team. Only as a collective can we achieve the successes we have achieved.

I am also happy for Friedhelm Funkel and Adi Hutter, whose great work has been recognised

The curtain-raiser for the Bundesliga season is on the 4th of August with Bayern Munich facing rivals Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Super Cup.