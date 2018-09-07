Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Germany 0-0 France: Hits and Flops

Arvind Krishnan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    07 Sep 2018, 12:11 IST

<p>
Germany and France played out an entertaining draw in Munich

Germany and France played out a pulsating 0-0 draw in their opening fixture held at the Allianz Arena. France, back from their successful campaign in Russia, fielded the same eleven from the final against Croatia with Alphonse Areola replacing Hugo Lloris.

In what was a conservative first half, Germany had the first chance in the 17th minute as Timo Werner's attempt was smartly gathered by Alphonse Areola. Germany enjoyed most of the possession but found it hard to breach a well organised French side, who gathered momentum towards the end of the first half.

The second half saw France create their first real chance of the night, four minutes after the hour mark when Griezmann called Neuer into action. Germany on the other hand carved out chances of their own with the likes of Werner, Reus, Ginter and Hummels being denied by Areola.

Here is a look at the hits and flops from the draw at the Allianz Arena.

#1 Hit: Alphonse Areola

Ente
Areola impressed on his debut.

Les Blues were without their captain and number one, Hugo Lloris, who was replaced by Paris Saint Germain's Alphonse Areola.

Up against a formidable opposition in Germany, Areola put in a Man of the Match performance on his debut. He was unfazed by the proposition of facing Die Mannschaft in his first start and looked confident during the course of the game.

Areola made some extraordinary saves in the second half which prevented Germany from securing their first win in the UEFA Nations League. The Paris Saint Germain keeper was called into action in the 64th minute when he smartly parried away Reus' curling effort.

The youngster was in the thick of things in the 72nd minute as he got down low to stop Mats Hummels' right-footed drive. Areola exhibited great awareness after three minutes as he tipped over Muller's attempted cross and produced an outstanding reflex save from Ginter's header from the ensuing corner.

Overall it was a commanding display from Areola who was at his best in his debut appearance for the national side.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Germany Football Alphonse Areola Timo Werner
Arvind Krishnan
ANALYST
A football freak,all we need is KLOPP
