Germany 1-1 Denmark:  Germany Player Ratings as Yussuf Poulsen pegs back Die Mannschaft | International Friendlies 2020-21

Germany drew 1-1 against Denmark as Florian Neuhaus and Yussuf Poulsen scored once apiece to salvage a draw for their respective teams.

Germany started the game brightly, creating quite a few chances early on, as Neuhaus and Thomas Muller tested Kasper Schmeichel. Serge Gnabry almost curled one in at the brink of half-time but saw his shot come off the woodwork.

Neuhaus then scored from close range following the restart to open the scoring on the night. Germany dominated proceedings as they sought to double their advantage. However, Poulsen found the back of the net following a defence-splitting pass from Christian Eriksen as the game ended all square.

On that note, let's have a look at the Germany player ratings in the game.

Manuel Neuer- 7/10

Manuel Neuer was a spectator for most of the game and was hardly threatened by Denmark. The Bayern Munich no. 1 did well whenever called upon but could have done nothing to keep out Poulsen's effort.

Matthias Ginter - 7.5/10

Matthias Ginter combined well with Niklas Sule and Mats Hummels at the back. The trio successfully thwarted most of the threats and shielded Manuel Neuer well. Ginter was great in the air, winning most of his duels and giving the opposition no chance. The 27-year-old also hit the woodwork as he tried to score the winning goal for Germany.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Niklas Sule was solid for most of the game, but one lapse allowed Denmark to score the equaliser. The 25-year-old could have closed down the pass from Eriksen, which allowed Poulsen a clear shot on goal. Sule's positioning let him down on that occasion.

Mats Hummels - 7.5/10

Mats Hummels made a comeback to the Germany team after more than two years. The Bayern Munich defender added much-needed tranquillity to Germany's defence. Hummels was brilliant for Germany as he hardly allowed any room for Denmark to capitalise on.

Lukas Klostermann - 6/10

Lukas Klostermann was solid defensively but left a lot to be desired when going forward. The 25-year-old failed to link up with Leroy Sane high up the pitch. If Joachim Loew is to execute this system, he will need his full-backs to attack more down the flanks.

Florian Neuhaus - 8/10

Florian Neuhaus scored his second goal for Germany in his third start. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder beat Kasper Schmeichel to open the scoring and combined well with Joshua Kimmich in the centre of the park.

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Joshua Kimmich had a decent game against Denmark. The Bayern Munich star launched numerous long balls and crosses for his teammates to latch onto but to no avail. Kimmich orchestrated the play for his side but missed Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos. He grabbed the assist for Germany's opening goal of the night, though.

Robin Gosens - 6/10

Robin Gosens had his moments against Denmark. The Atalanta midfielder's cross eventually led to Germany's only goal on the night. Gosens struggled to take charge of the wing and found it difficult to outpace his counterparts.

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

Thomas Muller earned his 101st cap for Germany on Wednesday. He showed great energy as he charged down to close down the gaps and passing lanes. Muller had the opportunity to score on his comeback but headed straight to Schmeichel after receiving a beautiful pass from Kimmich.

Serge Gnabry - 7.5/10

Serge Gnabry enjoyed a decent game. The 25-year-old put in a massive shift high up the pitch, pressuring Denmark's backline with his fiery runs. He came close to scoring on the cusp of half-time but was denied by the woodwork.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Leroy Sane did not have the best of nights for Germany. The winger lacked fluidity and looked isolated on numerous occasions. He was devoid of service from his wing-back and also squandered a great chance by blazing over.

Ratings of Germany substitutes against Denmark:

Robin Koch - 6/10

Robin Koch came on for Lukas Klostermann in the 59th minute of the game. But like his counterpart, he defended well but was not effective going forward.

Christian Gunter - 5/10

Christian Gunter did not have any substantial impact on the game.

Kevin Volland - 5.5/10

Kevin Volland came on for Serge Gnabry in the 79th minute of the game. Low introduced the striker in search of goals. Unfortunately, he could not be of service as Germany couldn't create opportunities for him to latch onto.

Jonas Hoffman - N/A

Hoffman came on too late to merit a rating.

