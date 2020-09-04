Germany 1-1 Spain: Player Ratings as last-gasp Jose Gaya equaliser denies Die Mannschaft a winning start | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

A last-gasp Jose Gaya equaliser earned Spain a point against Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener. Timo Werner had put Germany ahead early in the second half, but Joachim Low's were made to wait for the first ever Nations League victory.

Germany's opener was a beautifully worked goal down their left flank, as Robin Gosens, on international debut, got into a well-advanced position, before a cutting a neat ball back to Werner. The Chelsea new boy kept his composure and took the ball past a desperate Pau Torres before slamming it past a hapless David de Gea in the Spain goal.

Luis Enrique's men, though, didn't panic and kept on probing, even if their quality in the final third was letting them down. They got their reward with virtually the last quick, when Ferran Torres's cross was kept alive for Gaya to slam past Kevin Trapp in an easy finish for the full-back.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Germany Player Ratings

Germany remain winless in their UEFA Nations League history

Kevin Trapp - 5/10

He tried the ball like a hot potato for most of the game, as Spain really pressed him with intensity. He was lucky to have not cost Germany any goals with his awful kicking all game. He did make a couple of decent saves, especially one off Fabian Ruiz, for which he got off line quickly and stayed big.

Emre Can - 6/10

He struggled in the first half, when playing on the right of a back three. He nearly gifted a goal to Rodrigo in the first half, with a stray pass, but the Spain striker didn't take the chance. He looked a lot more comfortable when moved into midfield after Ginter replaced Sane.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Sule was commanding in the middle of the German back three. He marshalled Rodrigo's movement really well, and didn't really allow Spain too many shots to test Trapp regularly. He should've taken command in the final minute of the game to clear any crosses that came into the box though.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

In the first half, he had a comfortable game for the most part, with Jesus Navas not really testing the Germans enough However, when Ferran moved to the Spanish right flank in the second half, his variety of runs and quality usage of possession put Rudiger under a lot more pressure, which he dealt with rather well.

Thilo Kehrer - 5/10

He could've put Germany up in the first half with a free header at the far-post, but he put it straight to De Gea. He struggled defending against both Ferran and Ansu Fati during the game, and was caught out of position often as well.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos was instrumental in setting Germany off on counter-attacks, with Spain's high-line there to be exploited. The Real Madrid man's pin-point passing was key in Germany being able to use the pace of Sane and Werner.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Gundogan was rather quiet in the middle of the park. He couldn't really get near Thiago, who was dictating the tempo of the game for Spain. He also didn't really capitalize on a few stray passes from Busquets, that Germany should have done a lot more with.

Julian Draxler - 4/10

Draxler was barely in the game, playing in the whole behind the two German strikers. He really didn't get on the ball enough to affect play as he would've liked.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Sane looked as sharp as you'd expect someone playing a competitive game after a year to be. He had a few chances that he squandered, which he might have done a lot better with, had he been slightly sharper. He was denied a goal on his return by a sensational De Gea save though.

Timo Werner celebrates scoring Germany's only goal on the night

Timo Werner - 7/10

He took his goal brilliantly, as he always does. He could've put the game beyond doubt after that though, but he put his shot wide after getting played in by Sane, albeit the ball was bit too far out in front of him.

Substitutes

Matthias Ginter - 5/10

He was marking Ramos in the box in the melee that eventually led to Gaya's equaliser. So he will have to take some part of blame for not clearing the ball straightaway.

Suat Serdar - 5/10

After replacing Gundogan, Serdar had a chance to get on the ball and show what he is good at, as Low instead opted to get Germany defending deep and trying to absorb the Spain pressure.

Robin Koch- N/A

He came on late in the game to replace Timo Werner, but the substitution didn't have the desired impact for Low.