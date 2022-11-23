Germany 1-2 Japan: Player ratings as Japan come from behind to stun Germany | FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan came back from a goal down to upset Germany 2-1 in their Group E FIFA World Cup 2022 clash on Wednesday (November 23).

Germany dominated possession throughout the first half and put the opposition goal under constant pressure, with Japan defending deep and carrying an undeniable threat on the counter.

However, their hard work was undone by a clumsy error by goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, who gave away a penalty that Ilkay Gundogan duly converted in the 33rd minute.

Somewhat fortunate to be just 1-0 down at the break, Japan attacked the second half with renewed vigor even as Germany retained their dominance. However, a host of second-half changes from the Blue Samurai turned the tide in their favor.

First, Ritsu Doan equalized in the 75th minute before Takuma Asano put them ahead in the 83rd.

Germany went all out in search of a way back into the game. However, Japan stood firm, condemning the former champions to defeat in their first game for the second successive World Cup.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



Japan clinched a late winner over Germany



#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #GERJPN Another day, Another big upset from the Asian sideJapan clinched a late winner over Germany Another day, Another big upset from the Asian side 😳Japan clinched a late winner over Germany 🇯🇵🙌#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #GERJPN https://t.co/LJjt2VrpLO

On that note, here are the player ratings from a dramatic game at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Germany Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer: 4/10

Neuer should have dealt better with both the goals he conceded.

Regularly found well outside his box in the sweeper-keeper role, Neuer made one outstanding save to deny Ito but should have dealt better with both goals later on.

Niklas Sule: 5/10

Playing at right-back, Sule looked reticent to get forward, unlike Raum on the opposite flank. Having dealt well with Kubo in the first half, he struggled to contend with the pace of Kamada and later Mitoma.

Antonio Rudiger: 5/10

Rudiger used his pace and physicality to great effect while defending, winning all his duels and making five recoveries. He also completed 104 passes, the most by anyone on the pitch, maintaining a pass accuracy of 94%. However, the centre-back was powerless to stop either goal and ended up on the losing side.

Nico Schlotterbeck: 5/10

Like Rudiger, Schlotterbeck looked confident on the ball when in possession. However, he was beaten far too easily for Asano’s winner and should have done better to force the Japanese striker wider or block his shot.

David Raum: 6/10

Raum played a high-risk-high-reward game, bombing forward from left-back at every opportunity. While this approach saw Raum get into some promising positions and even win a penalty, it also left lots of space behind him that the Japanese exploited regularly.

Joshua Kimmich: 6/10

The versatile Kimmich was excellent in central midfield and his passing was intelligent and accurate as always, including an extremely perceptive lofted pass in the buildup to the opener. However, he could not help his side create a goal when they found themselves trailing late on.

Ilkay Gundogan: 8/10

Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany with a well-taken penalty

An extremely accomplished performance from Gundogan, who was involved in virtually all of Germany’s attacking play. He put away the penalty with ease, taking six shots in total and maintaining a pass accuracy of 93% before being taken off in the 67th minute.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 8>9 - İlkay Gündoğan has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Germany since the start of 2021, after scoring eight goals in 42 games for the national side between 2011 and 2020. Pepped. 8>9 - İlkay Gündoğan has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Germany since the start of 2021, after scoring eight goals in 42 games for the national side between 2011 and 2020. Pepped. https://t.co/jQmu9VQjzc

Serge Gnabry: 6/10

Gnabry was a constant threat on the right flank, be it crossing into the box or taking on the shot himself. He hit the woodwork with one of his six shots and was taken off in the 90th minute.

Thomas Muller: 5/10

Muller performed his usual role of popping up across the final third, playing in his fellow attackers with clever passes. He created three chances before being replaced in the 67th minute.

Jamal Musiala: 5/10

Musiala never looked too comfortable in his role on the left wing and was at his best when drifting in towards the middle. He had a couple of mazy dribbles but could not make an impact on the game and was replaced in the 77th minute.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz #FIFAWorldCup 19y 270d - Aged 19 years and 270 days, Jamal #Musiala is the youngest German player to appear at a World Cup since Karl-Heinz Schnellinger in 1958 (19 years 72 days) - in total, only three German players have appeared at a younger age than Musiala. Stage. #GERJPN 19y 270d - Aged 19 years and 270 days, Jamal #Musiala is the youngest German player to appear at a World Cup since Karl-Heinz Schnellinger in 1958 (19 years 72 days) - in total, only three German players have appeared at a younger age than Musiala. Stage. #GERJPN #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/2osAqZ4Bpv

Kai Havertz: 5/10

A goal ruled out for offside in first half added time was Havertz’s only contribution of note as he struggled to get involved in Germany’s attacking play. He was taken off in the 77th minute.

Squawka @Squawka

◉ 2022: Germany 1-2 Japan



Germany have lost back-to-back opening World Cup fixtures for the first time in their history. ◎ 2018: Germany 0-1 Mexico◉ 2022: Germany 1-2 JapanGermany have lost back-to-back opening World Cup fixtures for the first time in their history. ◎ 2018: Germany 0-1 Mexico◉ 2022: Germany 1-2 JapanGermany have lost back-to-back opening World Cup fixtures for the first time in their history. 😳

Substitutes

Leon Goretzka (Gundogan 67’): 5/10

Brought on the freshen up the midfield while Germany were still in the lead, Goretzka did not have much influence in the game as Japan stood firm after taking the lead.

Jonas Hofmann (Muller 67’): 5/10

Hofmann came on to offer fresh legs while his side were leading. However, he soon found himself on the wrong end of the scoreline and could not affect the game enough to change the final result.

Niclas Fullkrug (Havertz 79’): N.A.

Did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.

Mario Gotze (Musiala 79’): N.A.

Did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.

Youssoufa Moukoko (Gnabry 90’): N.A.

Did not have any time to make an impact.

Japan Player Ratings

Shuichi Gonda: 7/10

A clumsy error leading to the concession of the penalty seemed to have shaken Gonda’s confidence for a bit, but the Japanese keeper rebounded extremely well. He made eight important saves in the game to prevent the opposition from getting back into the contest.

Hiroki Sakai: 6/10

It was an all-action display from Sakai, who used his physicality to good effect at both ends of the pitch. Having played both right-back and right wing-back during his time on the pitch, Sakai made four clearances, five recoveries, and almost scored at the other end as well. He was replaced in the 74th minute.

Maya Yoshida: 7/10

Yoshida was one of Japan's star performers in defence

One of several Japanese players plying their trade in the Bundesliga, the experienced Yoshida made nine clearances and six recoveries to help keep the Germans at bay.

Ko Itakura: 7/10

An excellent performance from the young centre-back, who made seven clearances and three recoveries as part of a solid defensive display. He also claimed the assist for the winner with an excellent lofted pass over the German defence.

Yuto Nagatomo: 5/10

The veteran left-back defended diligently and always looked to get his side on the front foot with a few hopeful passes upfield. He was taken off in the 57th minute.

OptaJiro @OptaJiro

#FIFAWorldCup #GERJPN 12 - Yuto Nagatomo is the first Japanese player to play in four different World Cup tournaments, while he is also now the player with the most appearances for Japan in the tournament (12), surpassing Makoto Hasebe and Eiji Kawashima (both 11). Dynamo 12 - Yuto Nagatomo is the first Japanese player to play in four different World Cup tournaments, while he is also now the player with the most appearances for Japan in the tournament (12), surpassing Makoto Hasebe and Eiji Kawashima (both 11). Dynamo#FIFAWorldCup #GERJPN https://t.co/WyHA4WsWIJ

Wataru Endo: 6/10

Endo ran the midfield for Japan superbly, winning the most duels (11) in the game and making seven recoveries as well.

Ao Tanaka: 5/10

Tanaka was solid in midfield, going about his business in a quietly efficient manner. He was replaced in the 71st minute as Japan upped the intensity in their pursuit of a winner.

Junya Ito: 6/10

Ito found himself in some excellent positions on the right wing but was unable to provide the final product. However, his pace made him a constant threat throughout the game.

Daichi Kamada: 5/10

Kamada did not have as much influence on the game as he would have wanted but was characteristically judicious with the ball in possession.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz #FIFAWorldCup 8 - Eight players from Japan's World Cup squad are currently under contract with German teams, while only seven players from Japan's squad are currently registered to a Japanese side. Exchange. #GERJPN 8 - Eight players from Japan's World Cup squad are currently under contract with German teams, while only seven players from Japan's squad are currently registered to a Japanese side. Exchange. #GERJPN #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/pu078MZWUM

Takefusa Kubo: 4/10

After a disappointing first half in which Kubo had only 13 touches and offered nothing of note, he was replaced at half time.

Daizen Maeda: 5/10

Maeda showed admirable desire and energy levels, chasing down every ball no matter how unlikely he was to get to it. He was ultimately taken off just before the hour mark, having had only nine touches in the game.

Substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Kubo 46’): 5/10

Slotting into a back three as part of Japan’s tactical switch in the second half, Tomiyasu was calm and composed in defence and played the ball out from the back confidently.

Kaoru Mitoma (Nagatomo 57’): 5/10

Mitoma came on just before the hour mark to help his side get back into the game and used the ball smartly when in possession. He played an important role in the build-up to the winning goal.

Takuma Asano (Maeda 57’): 9/10

Asano proved to be the match-winner for Japan

Asano made a huge difference after coming on in the 57th minute, troubling the German defence with his runs in behind. His goal was extremely well-taken, showing great control and a powerful finish from an acute angle.

Squawka @Squawka Takuma Asano's game by numbers vs Germany:



33 minutes played

9 touches

5 touches in opp. box

1 chance created

1 final third entry

1 shot

1 goal



Match winner. 🤩 Takuma Asano's game by numbers vs Germany:33 minutes played9 touches5 touches in opp. box1 chance created1 final third entry1 shot1 goalMatch winner. 🤩 https://t.co/wTP5O01WOX

Ritsu Doan (Tanaka 71’): 8/10

Doan made an instant impact from the bench, scoring the equalizer less than five minutes after being subbed on. He then helped his side take the lead and see the game out, winning each of his three attempted tackles.

Squawka @Squawka



100% passing accuracy

19 mins played

9 touches

3 duels won

3 tackles

2 touches in opp. box

1 chance created

1 shot

1 goal



Made an instant impact off the bench. Ritsu Doan's game by numbers vs Germany:100% passing accuracy19 mins played9 touches3 duels won3 tackles2 touches in opp. box1 chance created1 shot1 goalMade an instant impact off the bench. Ritsu Doan's game by numbers vs Germany:100% passing accuracy19 mins played9 touches3 duels won3 tackles2 touches in opp. box1 chance created1 shot1 goalMade an instant impact off the bench. 💥

Takumi Minamino (Sakai 74’): 5/10

Minamino was another substitute who made an almost instant impact after coming on, as it was his shot that was parried into the path of Doan for the equalizer. That was one of only eight touches that Minamino had during his time on the pitch.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes