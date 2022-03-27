Germany 2-0 Israel: Player ratings for Die Mannschaft as Havertz and Werner secure easy win | International Friendly 2022

Germany beat Israel 2-0 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday in a friendly game. Goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were enough for Hansi Flick's side to extend their winning run to eight games.

Die Mannschaft were in cruise control for much of the game but wastefulness in the final third kept them from posting a bigger scoreline. Werner was guilty of missing a few chances, while Thomas Muller came off the bench and missed a penalty in the 89th minute.

Israel, who rarely threatened their mighty hosts, got a chance from 12 yards in stoppage time to reduce the deficit. However, Yonatan Cohen's effort was saved by Kevin Trapp.

Germany will return to action against the Netherlands on Tuesday, while Israel will host Romania on the same day. On that note, here are the Germany player ratings::

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

It was a comfortable night for the Mannschaft custodian, as Israel rarely posed any threat. Distribution wise, Ter Stegen was stellar, moving the ball quickly to keep up his team's momentum.

Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

With little to do in defence, Kehrer got forward effectively. He almost bagged his first international goal with a good effort that was saved by the Israel goalkeeper.

Jonathan Tah - 7.5/10

Resolute and positionally aware, Tah was a commanding figure in Germany's backline. He also jumped into a vital challenge early in the second half when the visitors looked almost certain to score.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

He looked comfortable alongside Tah. The duo worked to great effect at the heart of Germany's backline. However, one terrible challenge from Schlotterbeck led to a penalty for Israel in stoppage time that was saved by Trapp.

David Raum - 8/10

The left-back linked up well with Havertz and Jamal Musiala in attack, providing an assist for Germany's first goal with a well-taken corner.

Julian Draxler - 6.5/10

It wasn't the most spectacular return to Germany's fold for Draxler, playing his first international game in nearly a year and a half. Except for a few moments of quality, the forward fared alright.

Julian Weigl - 7.5/10

A dominant force in midfield, Weigl was key to Germany's tempo, constantly supplying Havertz and Musiala with incisive passes.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

The Manchester City star worked superbly alongside Weigl, keeping things ticking for Die Mannschaft. He also created his team's second goal with a superb free-kick that was turned home by Werner.

Jamal Musiala - 7.5/10

A thorn in Israel's flesh with his direct runs and link-up plays, Musiala didn't enjoy much luck in terms of direct goal contributions.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

He got Hansi Flick's men underway with a nice shot just minutes after seeing one saved. Havertz's impact diminished after the break, though.

Timo Werner - 7/10

The Chelsea hitman was utterly wasteful at the start, lacking the killer instinct he showed at RB Leipzig. However, his persistence paid off when he turned home Gundogan's free-kick.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Timo Werner has score in all but one his previous games for Germany since the start of the 2021/22 season:



vs Isreal

vs North Macedonia

vs Romania

vs Iceland

vs Armenia

vs Liechtenstein



Ratings of Germany substitutes against Israel

Kevin Trapp - 8/10

He saved a penalty in stoppage time.

Thomas Muller - 5/10

He missed a penalty in the dying moments of regulation time.

Christian Gunter - 6/10

He attempted a powerful shot shortly after coming on but drilled it wide.

Anton Stach - 5.5/10

He replaced Weigl for his first international appearance but couldn't mark it with anything special.

Leroy Sane - 5.5/10

The game just flew by him.

Lukas Nmecha - 6/10

His incisive run led to a penalty after Menachem bundled him over but Muller made a mess from 12 yards.

