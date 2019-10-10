Germany 2-2 Argentina: 5 talking points | International friendly

The Germans lineup before kickoff

The international friendly was a very exciting contest as Argentina rallied from behind to share the spoils with Germany at the Signal Iduna Park.

The game was a tale of two halves, with Germany putting two goals past La Albiceleste before Argentina pegged the Germans back in the second period, scoring two goals to balance the score sheet.

The party began very early on, as Serge Gnabry received a pass from Niklas Sule and poked the ball past Agustin Marchesin to give Germany an early advantage over their rivals. The advantage was doubled a few minutes later as Kai Havertz received a pass from Gnabry to convert from close range as the Germans were into the interval with a 2-0 advantage.

Lucas Scaloni's men, however, had a better second half, as the Argentine manager made a series of game-changing substitutions. In the 65th minute, Lucas Alario rose above Die Mannschaft's rearguard to send the ball home.

In the 85th minute, an Argentinean counter-attack ended with Ocampos squeezing his shot past Emre Can as well as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and into the net.

In this article, we analyse some talking points from the encounter.

#1 Serge Gnabry continues his amazing streak

Serge Gnabry in action for Die Mannschaft

The Bayern Munich winger was at his very best in the encounter as he once again found the back of the net.

Serge Gnabry continued his goal-scoring streak for Germany, as he made it six goals in six games for Germany in 2019. It was also his 4th goal in as many starts for Joachim Low's men and Gnabry now has a total of 10 goals in 11 international games for Germany.

In the 15th minute, Gnabry received a low cross in the box, outfoxed a defender and stabbed the ball beyond Marchesin and into the goal. He was also on hand to provide the final ball to Kai Havertz for Germany's second goal as well.

