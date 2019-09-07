×
Germany 2-4 Netherlands: 5 players who impressed in the match | EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Ume Elvis
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
566   //    07 Sep 2019, 08:49 IST

Netherlands completed a comeback victory against Germany
Netherlands completed a comeback victory against Germany

Germany hosted the Netherlands in a Group C Euro 2020 Qualifcation match at the Volskparkstadion in Hamburg with the visitors running out 4-2 winners.

Germany had entered the game on a good run of form, having won each of their opening three qualification fixtures including a 3-2 win away to Netherlands in March. They went ahead early on in the return leg, but failed to hold on to their lead, eventually falling to a 4-2 defeat.

The fixture was highly entertaining, with both sides going all out for the win, and Germany's loss sees them drop into second place behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland, while Netherlands are three points behind in third place, although they have played a match less than the top two.

Germany vs Netherlands is always a keenly anticipated match, given the history of both nations, and the current crop of players are among the best in the world, and in this regard, the fixture did not disappoint.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting five players who impressed for both nations in the fixture.

Honorable mentions - Ryan Babel, Frenkie de Jong

#5 Toni Kroos - Germany

Kroos drew Germany level with a penalty
Kroos drew Germany level with a penalty

Over the last five seasons, Toni Kroos has arguably been the standout central midfielder in the world, with his ball distribution and passing technique central to the way Real Madrid and Germany play.

However, the 29-year-old has seen a drop in performance over the last year, but despite seeing some of his fellow stalwarts in the national team dropped by Joachim Low, the former Bayern Munich man survived the Axe.

Against Netherlands, Kroos was deployed from the start, and he distinguished himself over the course of the fixture, instigating the passage of play which led to Germany's opener in the ninth minute. He also showed great composure to slot home a penalty in the 73rd minute to level matters for his nation, while Marco Reus should have put Germany 2-0 up after being set up perfectly by the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

His partnership with Joshua Kimmich in the middle of the park was largely ineffective, as Gini Wjnaldum , Frenkie de Jong and Marten de Roon bossed proceedings in midfield, but Kroos largely gave a good account of himself.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
European Qualifiers Germany Football Netherlands Football Toni Kroos Memphis Depay Football Top 5/Top 10
