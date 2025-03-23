Germany 3-3 Italy: five talking points as Die Mannschaft and Azzuri share the spoils at the Signal Idunna park in UEFA Nations League second leg

Germany and Italy played a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Signal Idunna Park in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal. The European giants put on a titanic show, with both sides scoring three without reply in either half of the game.

Joshua Kimmich dominated the first half, bagging two assists after opening the scoring in the 30th minute, setting up Jamal Musiala (36) and Tim Kleindienst (45). The Azzuri fought back in the second half, with Fiorentina striker Moise Keane bagging a brace (49th minute and 69th minute) before Giacomo Raspadori(90+ 5) secured the equalizer to wrap up an enthralling game.

The brilliant game between the sides will generate discussion from fans and neutrals alike. Five talking points from the UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg between the 2006 and 2014 World Cup Winners are:

5. Joshua Kimmich's brilliant game

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich played brilliantly for Germany in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash with Italy. The defender played a key role in giving his side a comfortable lead and will be disappointed that his team did not hold on to the win despite his efforts.

Kimmich created the most chances in the match, five. Despite making an error that helped Italy score, his two assists and a goal earned him the Man of the Match award.

4. Germany's poor ability to finish off the game

Julian Nagelsmann should be very concerned about his side's inability to win the game against Italy, as they enter the final four of the UEFA Nations League. His side had the lion's share of the chances and possession and must have better game management if they hope to win the tournament.

Germany managed eight shots on target to the Azzurri's three from their 57% share of the possession. Naglesman will hope his side can find their ruthless streak for the Semifinal.

3. Moise Kean, the difference against Germany

Fiorentina star Moise Kean was the star man for Italy against Germany and helped the Azzurri make the game a contest in the second half of the second leg of their UEFA Nations League tie. The 25-year-old striker bagged a 20-minute brace, scoring first in the 49th minute and then in the 69th to halve the deficit on aggregate after they went into the break 5-1 down on aggregate.

The striker converted his two shots in the game while completing seven of 10 passes in an 85-minute performance that saw him manage just 17 touches.

2. Tim Kleindiest remains amongst the goals

The Borussia Monchengladbach striker enjoys a magical international break with Germany and bagged two goals in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal with Italy. He scored in either leg for Die Mannschaft to help the European giants edge a 5-4 aggregate victory.

The 29-year-old lost the most duels in the game (11) but got fouled the most, drawing three fouls. The striker hopes to continue his financial form and help his nation win the next round.

1. Destiny Udogie's solid game

Tottenham star Destiny Udogie performed brilliantly for Italy in their UEFA Nations League clash with Germany. The 22-year-old looked solid on the flank, where he faced Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger.

Udogie won six of 10 duels, won two of three tackles, and completed 21 of 28 passes in a performance that will raise the talented fullback's impressive stock.

