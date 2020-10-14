Germany 3-3 Switzerland: Die Mannschaft Player Ratings as they share the spoils after six-goal thriller in Cologne | UEFA Nations League 2020/21

It was a goal-fest in Cologne as Joachim Lowe's Germany played out a thrilling six-goal draw against a resilient Switzerland side in the UEFA Nations League.

The visitors, looking for a first win on German soil since 1956, shocked the hosts with a goal in the fifth minute. After a routine from a corner which ended in Mario Gavranovic's looping header past Manuel Neuer, they doubled their lead just 20 minutes later with one of the most impressive goals scored in the tournament so far.

Vladimir Petkovic's men won the ball high up in the German half and bypassed their midfield and defence with two precise passes, after which Remo Freuler scored their second with a beautiful lob past Neuer.

Germany struck back via an arrowing finish form Timo Werner, after which Kai Havertz restored parity with a stunning solo effort early in the second half to kick off a frantic five-minute spell.

Just seconds after Die Mannschaft's equaliser, Switzerland bombarded the hosts' box, and the Rossocrociati restored their one-goal lead with a thumping strike from Gavranovic. Lowe's men retaliated in some style as Werner's fizzed, low cross was exquisitely converted by Serge Gnabry to score Germany's third.

Newcastle United man Fabian Schar was sent off in the dying embers of the game with a second yellow card, and Germany could have potentially seen one of their own men sent off as well, but Antonio Rudiger got away with a yellow.

The 3-3 draw, coupled with Ukraine's shock win against Spain in the other game in League A Group 4, no leaves Germany just a point behind Luis Enrique's group leaders.

Here, we take a look at the player ratings for the Germans after their high-octane encounter with Switzerland.

Germany Player Ratings

5' | Germany 0-1 Switzerland

26' | Germany 0-2 Switzerland

28' | Germany 1-2 Switzerland

55' | Germany 2-2 Switzerland

57' | Germany 2-3 Switzerland

60' | Germany 3-3 Switzerland



Manuel Neuer — 6.5/10

Despite his side conceding three goals, the German captain put out a relatively solid display on the night. He made a total of five saves and regularly ran high up his half to thwart the Swiss attackers as a sweeper keeper. Should have done better for the visitors' second goal.

Lukas Klostermann — 5.5/10

The less adventurous of the two full-backs, Klostermann was somewhat ineffective going forward. Failed to offer any real threat, and was exposed defensively as well.

Matthias Ginter — 5.5/10

Was calm and composed on the ball and kept things simple. However, his lack of defensive awareness was on display after failing to track runners during the Swiss' attacks.

Antonio Rudiger — 5/10

The Chelsea man was completely switched off for Switzerland's first and third goals, and found himself frequently out of position. A poor display from Rudiger, who, in truth, was lucky to stay on the pitch after a vicious swinging elbow to Nico Elvedi's face in second-half injury time.

Robin Gosens — 6.5/10

The Atalanta wing-back was the more combative and attack-minded wide defenders on the night and came close to restoring parity for Die Mannschaft with an improvised trivela, drawing a smart save out of Yann Sommer. Booked in the 36th minute.

Joshua Kimmich — 6.5/10

It was an industrious display from the Bayern Munich man on his 50th cap for Germany and led his side for the most tackles on the night (four) on the night apart from winning eight out of his ten duels. Despite this, a lack of awareness during Swiss counters and lack of his usual incision going forward was noticeable.

Toni Kroos — 7/10

A landmark game for the maestro who became the 12th German to reach 100 caps. Had more touches (130) and passes (106) on the night than any player across both sides. However, his overall display was not particularly the most memorable one. Kroos was unusually slow in playing the final pass and lost the ball in the build-up to Switzerland's second goal. Booked in the 65th minute.

Kai Havertz — 8.5/10

Provided the softest of touches in the build-up to Germany's first goal from a Neuer goal-kick after nicking the ball from Schar. Single-handedly brought his side back into the game with a superb finish, slotting past Sommer while holding off Ricardo Rodriguez. This came as a result of superb anticipation in the final third to intercept the ball from Schar. More key passes (five) than any player on the pitch. Germany's best player on the night. Man of the Match.

Leon Goretzka — 6/10

Despite being used as a classic ball-winner by Hansi Flick, Lowe deployed Goretzka in a more advanced role, but the German couldn't thrive. Looked anonymous for the most part and failed to provide the incisive passes in the final third. He was also unable to track runners while out of possession.

Serge Gnabry — 7/10

Fairly anonymous in the first half, but was more involved in the second 45 minutes. Came in clutch to seal the solitary point for his side with a stunning backheel finish from inside the penalty area — his 12th goal in as many competitive games for Germany. Was more active after his strike, but could not add a further goal to his tally.

Timo Werner — 7.5/10

Guilty of missing a couple of gilt-edged chances when his side were trailing, but compensated for them with a superb piece of individual brilliance. Precisely arrowed the ball into the bottom-right corner past a crowd of Swiss players to bring his side back into the game. Supplied a smart assist for Germany's third to level the scores.

Substitutes

Marcel Halstenberg (56', Robin Gosens) — 6/10

Came on to replace Gosens who was on a yellow and did a tidy yet unspectacular job in defence. Nothing of note.

Emre Can (77', Matthias Ginter) — 5/10

Continued to feature as a central defender under Lowe, came on to close out the game. Won all his aerial duels (three).

Julian Draxler (77', Kai Havertz) — 6/10

Came on as a late substitute in place of Havertz. Won a late foul to seal Schar's second yellow of the game, bringing Switzerland down to ten men.

