Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship Final

Germany U-21 are set to play Portugal U-21 at the Stozice Sports Park on Sunday for the final of the UEFA European U-21 Championship.

Germany U-21 come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Erwin van de Looi's Netherlands U-21 yesterday in the semi-finals. An early first-half brace from Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz secured the win for Stefan Kuntz's Germany U-21. Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs scored the consolation goal for Netherlands U-21.

Portugal U-21, on the other hand, beat Luis de la Fuente's Spain U-21 1-0 yesterday in the semi-finals. A late second-half own goal from Almeria centre-back Jorge Cuenca sealed the deal for Rui Jorge's Portugal U-21.

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Head-to-Head

In three tournament encounters between the two sides, Portugal U-21 hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.

🇪🇸 Spain 0-1 Portugal 🇵🇹

🇳🇱 Netherlands 1-2 Germany 🇩🇪



The two countries last faced each other in 2015, with Portugal U-21 beating Germany U-21 5-0. Goals from midfielder Bernardo Silva, right-back Ricardo Pereira, forward Ivan Cavaleiro, midfielder Joao Mario and winger Ricardo Horta ensured victory for Portugal U-21.

Germany U-21 form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Portugal U-21 form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Team News

Germany U-21

Germany U-21 have a strong squad. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz was the star in the semi-finals, while Red Bull Salzburg forward Mergim Berisha, Anderlecht striker Lukas Nmecha and Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt have all been included. Wolfsburg attacker Ridle Baku has already earned a cap at the senior level.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal U-21

Meanwhile, Portugal U-21 have called up the AC Milan duo of Diogo Dalot and Rafael Leao, as well as Famalicao centre-back Diogo Queiros, Sporting CP midfielder Daniel Braganca and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Vitinha.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Predicted XI

Germany U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Finn Dahmen, Ridle Baku, Amos Pieper, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Arne Maier, Vitaly Janelt, Salih Ozcan, Florian Wirtz, Lukas Nmecha, Mergim Berisha

Germany's Florian Wirtz scores twice in the first eight minutes against Netherlands in the European U21 Championship semi-finals 🇩🇪



Portugal U-21 Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Diogo Queiros, Diogo Leite, Abdu Conte, Daniel Braganca, Vitinha, Gedson Fernandes, Tiago Tomas, Dany Mota, Rafael Leao

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Prediction

Germany U-21 have done well to reach this stage, with good performances from the likes of Florian Wirtz and Lukas Nmecha crucial. Having been in fine form against Netherlands U-21 in the semi-finals, Stefan Kuntz's side will be brimming with confidence.

Portugal U-21, on the other hand, enjoyed a thrilling 5-3 win over Italy U-21 in the quarter-finals, followed by a quieter performance in the 1-0 win over Spain U-21 in the semi-finals. Forwards like Dany Mota and Rafael Leao are extremely dangerous, while in defence they have highly-rated talents like Diogo Leite and Diogo Queiros.

A close match is on the cards, but Germany U-21 might just edge past Portugal U-21.

Prediction: Germany U-21 2-1 Portugal U-21

