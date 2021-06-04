Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship Final

Germany U-21 are set to play Portugal U-21 at the Stozice Sports Park on Sunday for the final of the UEFA European U-21 Championship.
Germany U-21 come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Erwin van de Looi's Netherlands U-21 yesterday in the semi-finals. An early first-half brace from Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz secured the win for Stefan Kuntz's Germany U-21. Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs scored the consolation goal for Netherlands U-21.
Portugal U-21, on the other hand, beat Luis de la Fuente's Spain U-21 1-0 yesterday in the semi-finals. A late second-half own goal from Almeria centre-back Jorge Cuenca sealed the deal for Rui Jorge's Portugal U-21.
Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Head-to-Head
In three tournament encounters between the two sides, Portugal U-21 hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.
The two countries last faced each other in 2015, with Portugal U-21 beating Germany U-21 5-0. Goals from midfielder Bernardo Silva, right-back Ricardo Pereira, forward Ivan Cavaleiro, midfielder Joao Mario and winger Ricardo Horta ensured victory for Portugal U-21.
Germany U-21 form guide: W-W-D-D-W
Portugal U-21 form guide: W-W-W-W-W
Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Team News
Germany U-21
Germany U-21 have a strong squad. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz was the star in the semi-finals, while Red Bull Salzburg forward Mergim Berisha, Anderlecht striker Lukas Nmecha and Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt have all been included. Wolfsburg attacker Ridle Baku has already earned a cap at the senior level.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Portugal U-21
Meanwhile, Portugal U-21 have called up the AC Milan duo of Diogo Dalot and Rafael Leao, as well as Famalicao centre-back Diogo Queiros, Sporting CP midfielder Daniel Braganca and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Vitinha.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Predicted XI
Germany U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Finn Dahmen, Ridle Baku, Amos Pieper, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Arne Maier, Vitaly Janelt, Salih Ozcan, Florian Wirtz, Lukas Nmecha, Mergim Berisha
Portugal U-21 Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Diogo Queiros, Diogo Leite, Abdu Conte, Daniel Braganca, Vitinha, Gedson Fernandes, Tiago Tomas, Dany Mota, Rafael Leao
Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Prediction
Germany U-21 have done well to reach this stage, with good performances from the likes of Florian Wirtz and Lukas Nmecha crucial. Having been in fine form against Netherlands U-21 in the semi-finals, Stefan Kuntz's side will be brimming with confidence.
Portugal U-21, on the other hand, enjoyed a thrilling 5-3 win over Italy U-21 in the quarter-finals, followed by a quieter performance in the 1-0 win over Spain U-21 in the semi-finals. Forwards like Dany Mota and Rafael Leao are extremely dangerous, while in defence they have highly-rated talents like Diogo Leite and Diogo Queiros.
A close match is on the cards, but Germany U-21 might just edge past Portugal U-21.
Prediction: Germany U-21 2-1 Portugal U-21
