Germany U21 vs Estonia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Germany U21 will welcome Estonia U21 to Paderborn for a 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday (November 17th).

The hosts claimed a 3-2 comeback away victory over Bulgaria in their last qualifier last month. Stanislav Shopov's 25th-minute strike put the Bulgarians ahead but Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko drew the game level in the 40th minute. The 18-year-old completed his hat-trick in the second half to guide his nation to victory.

Estonia, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat away to Poland. The Poles dramatically missed two penalties in the game but the misses proved to be inconsequential. Michal Rakoczy, Nicola Zalewski and Tomasz Pienko all scored one goal each, while Filip Szymczak scored a brace in the rout.

The defeat left the Sinisärgid in fifth spot in Group D having garnered just one point from four games. Germany are second with maximum points accrued from two games.

Germany U21 vs Estonia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Estonia are winless in their last seven games, losing four and drawing three games in this sequence.

Germany have won each of their last seven Euro U-21 qualifiers, scoring at least two goals on six occasions.

Five of Estonia's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Twelve of Germany's last 13 Euro U-21 qualifiers have produced three goals or more.

Estonia have never qualified for the UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship in their history.

Germany U21 vs Estonia U21 Prediction

Germany had a disappointing run at the last U21 Euro, getting eliminated in the group stage. They have bounced back since then with three victories, two of which have come in the current qualifying campaign. Antonio Di Salvo's side are three points behind Poland but have a game in hand on the Poles.

A win here is expected to keep the momentum going ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Poland next week. Estonia are overwhelming underdogs and are unlikely to pose much of a threat.

We are backing Germany to claim all three points with a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Germany U21 7-0 Estonia U21

Germany U21 vs Estonia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany U21 to win both halves

Tip 5 - Germany U21 to score over 2.5 goals