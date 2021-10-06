Germany U21 vs Israel U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Germany U21 will host Israel U21 in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Thursday.

This is a top-of-the-table clash in Group B, with both sides having accrued maximum points from two matches. Germany U21 currently lead the way at the summit by virtue of goal difference.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a convincing 3-1 away victory over Latvia U21 in September. Youssoufa Moukoko, Angelo Stiller and Malick Thiaw all got on the scoresheet for the Germans.

Israel U21 secured a 2-1 comeback victory away to Poland U21, with Eden Karzev scoring the match-winner in the 49th minute.

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Head-to-Head

Germany have won each of their last three fixtures against Israel U21 while the previous three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a qualifier for the 2019 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship, when Germany secured a 3-0 home win.

The hosts are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run while Israel U21 have won two of their last five matches.

Germany U21 form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Israel U21 form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Team News

Germany U21

Coach Antonio Di Salvo called up 23 players for the qualifiers against Israel and Hungary. The squad is headlined by Borussia Dortmund's teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Israel U21

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Predicted XI

Germany U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luca Philipp (GK); Noah Katterbach, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Luca Netz, Jamie Leweling; Malik Tillman, Shinta Appelkamp, Yannik Keitel; Shinta Appelkamp, Jonathan Burkardt, Youssoufa Moukoko

Israel U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz (GK); Gil Cohen, Or Blorian, Zohar Zasno, Doron Leidner; Maor Levi, Ilay Elmkies, Ido Shahar; Suf Podgoreanu, Stav Nachmani, Ihab Abu Alshech

Germany U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction

Germany are defending European champions at this level and they will be eager to qualify to defend the title they won convincingly in June. With Youssoufa Moukoko leading the line, the Israeli defense is sure to be stretched to the limit.

The home side are vastly superior to their opponents and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing Germany to secure maximum points in a convincing victory, in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Germany U21 3-0 Israel U21

