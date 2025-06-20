Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2025

Germany U21 and Italy U21 clash at the MOL Aréna on Sunday in a high-octane quarter-final face-off at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. With three wins from three in the group stages, Germany have emerged as one of the early contenders for the crown.
Their campaign began with a 3-0 win over hosts Slovenia, powered by a sensational hat-trick from Nick Woltemade. It was followed by a 4-2 win over the Czech Republic that sealed their progress into the knockout stages, before seeing off reigning champions England 2-1 on matchday three.
Champions of the UEFA U-21 tournament on three occasions, Germany were the only side to achieve nine points from a possible nine in the first round, and now their title ambitions face a stern test against another European powerhouse, Italy.
The Azzurrini beat Romania and Slovakia in a pair of 1-0 wins from their first two group fixtures, before playing out a tense 1-1 stalemate with Spain to wrap up the round.
Following a group stage exit in the last edition of the cup, the five-time Euro under-21 champions are back in the knockout stages, aiming for a first semi-final appearance since 2017.
Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with Germany winning on exactly half the occasions.
- The Azzurini have lost their last two games in the fixture. They've lost three in a row once before: between August 2002 and June 2009.
- In the Euro Under-21 Championships, Germany and Italy have clashed just twice: Italy 0-1 Germany (June 2009) and Italy 1-0 Germany (June 2017).
- The sides have drawn just thrice in history, all coming in friendlies: 2-2 in March 2015, 2-2 in March 2011 and 1-1 in February 1986.
- Italy are unbeaten in their last four official games, whereas Germany have won their last five in a row.
Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction
Germany U21 have come through the group stages all guns blazing with a fearsome attacking vanguard backed by a solid backline.
Italy, who are looking to end a 21-year wait for a sixth crown, will have to really up their ante here, but lack the quality to compete with the Germans.
Prediction: Germany U21 2-1 Italy U21
