Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2025

Germany U21 and Italy U21 clash at the MOL Aréna on Sunday in a high-octane quarter-final face-off at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. With three wins from three in the group stages, Germany have emerged as one of the early contenders for the crown.

Their campaign began with a 3-0 win over hosts Slovenia, powered by a sensational hat-trick from Nick Woltemade. It was followed by a 4-2 win over the Czech Republic that sealed their progress into the knockout stages, before seeing off reigning champions England 2-1 on matchday three.

Champions of the UEFA U-21 tournament on three occasions, Germany were the only side to achieve nine points from a possible nine in the first round, and now their title ambitions face a stern test against another European powerhouse, Italy.

The Azzurrini beat Romania and Slovakia in a pair of 1-0 wins from their first two group fixtures, before playing out a tense 1-1 stalemate with Spain to wrap up the round.

Following a group stage exit in the last edition of the cup, the five-time Euro under-21 champions are back in the knockout stages, aiming for a first semi-final appearance since 2017.

Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with Germany winning on exactly half the occasions.

The Azzurini have lost their last two games in the fixture. They've lost three in a row once before: between August 2002 and June 2009.

In the Euro Under-21 Championships, Germany and Italy have clashed just twice: Italy 0-1 Germany (June 2009) and Italy 1-0 Germany (June 2017).

The sides have drawn just thrice in history, all coming in friendlies: 2-2 in March 2015, 2-2 in March 2011 and 1-1 in February 1986.

Italy are unbeaten in their last four official games, whereas Germany have won their last five in a row.

Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction

Germany U21 have come through the group stages all guns blazing with a fearsome attacking vanguard backed by a solid backline.

Italy, who are looking to end a 21-year wait for a sixth crown, will have to really up their ante here, but lack the quality to compete with the Germans.

Prediction: Germany U21 2-1 Italy U21

Germany U21 vs Italy U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Germany U21 to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

