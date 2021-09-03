Germany vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to make it two wins from two games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Germany host Armenia in Group J at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sunday.

The visitors were held to an uneventful goalless draw by North Macedonia and will be looking to quickly bounce back from that performance.

Germany returned to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers as they claimed a 2-0 victory away to Liechtenstein on Thursday.

In a one-sided affair at the AFG Arena, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane scored in either half to hand Die Mannschaft all three points.

With nine points from four games, Hansi Flick’s men are currently second in Group J, one point below league leaders Armenia.

Meanwhile, Armenia have enjoyed a thrilling run in the qualifiers, picking up 10 points from four outings. However, they head into Sunday’s game off the back of a goalless draw against North Macedonia on home turf.

Armenia are winless in their last three games, picking up two draws and one defeat. They will look to bounce back from that performance and continue their hunt for a place in Qatar.

Germany vs Armenia Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two sides. The Germans have been perfect in their previous three encounters, claiming wins in each of them.

Germany Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Armenia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Germany vs Armenia Team News

Germany

Manuel Neuer will be back in goal for the Germans after missing the game against Liechtenstein. Thomas Muller has returned to Bayern Munich following his adductor issues.

Timo Werner was a star performer in the aforementioned game and we expect the Chelsea man to keep his place in the XI.

Injured: Thomas Muller

Suspended: None

Armenia

Armenia named a 28-man squad for their games against North Macedonia, Germany and Liechtenstein, including skipper and AS Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Germany vs Armenia Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Ridle Baku, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Süle, Robin Gosens; İlkay Gündoğan, Joshua Kimmich; Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané; Timo Werner

Armenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Yurchenko; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Taron Voskanyan, André Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Vahan Bichakhchyan, Artak Grigoryan, Solomon Udo; Erik Vardanyan, Sargis Adamyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Germany vs Armenia Prediction

Both Germany and Armenia have been solid in the qualifiers and are currently leading the way in Group J. While we predict this will be a classic, we are tipping Germany to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Armenia

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant