Germany vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Germany Women and Austria Women will face off against each other in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Euro at Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday.

Germany achieved a flawless run in the group stage, defeating Denmark 4-0, Spain 2-0 and Finland 3-0 to seal top spot in Group B. They are one of only two teams along with England to claim all nine available points.

Die Nationalelf scored a total of nine goals without conceding any. The record European champions are on course for a ninth title but must initially edge past Austria's challenge.

Austria made their debut in the previous edition in 2017, proving pundits wrong by reaching the semifinals. Coach Irene Fuhrmann made it clear ahead of the tournament that “we are not top favorites but we will try to make a statement”. They now have the chance to make such a statement after finishing second in Group A behind England with six points.

Austria are yet to get the better of Germany and that may likely not happen this time judging by the blistering form of Die Nationalelf.

Germany Women vs Austria Women Head-to-Head

Both teams have met twice, with Germany winning both encounters 3-1 and 4-2.

Germany Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Austria Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Germany Women vs Austria Women Team News

Germany Women

Germany have not reported any major injury concerns. Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will stick to her 4-4-3 formation, with Alexandra Popp leading the attack as she eyes her fourth goal.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Austria Women

Austria will be in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Nicole Billa as commander of the troops in attack. She has scored just once but says she hopes to make corrections to her shots in the clash with Germany.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Germany Women vs Austria Women Predicted Xls

Germany Women (4-3-3): Merle Frohms (GK), Giulia Gwinn, Sara Doorsoun, Marina Hegering, Sophia Kleinherne, Sara Daebritz, Lena Lattwein, Linda Dallmann, Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp, Klara Buehl

Austria Women (4-1-4-1): Manuela Zinsberger (GK), Laura Wienroither, Carina Wenninger, Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Verena Hanshaw, Sarah Puntigam, Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller, Sarah Zadrazil, Laura Feiersinger, Barbara Dunst, Nicole Billa

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Germany Women vs Austria Women Prediction

The talking points surrounding this clash have been centered around Germany's probable victory and how many goals Austria will concede. However, judging from Austria’s performance against England, Germany may face a stiff test. Austria are the team that conceded the least goals (1) against the hosts. Norway were hammered 8-0 while Northern Ireland were given a 5-0 drubbing.

However, Germany are expected to eventually prevail notwithstanding Austria’s resistance.

Prediction: Germany Women 3-1 Austria Women

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far