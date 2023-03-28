Germany vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

The international break features another set of matches this week as Belgium lock horns with Hansi Flick's Germany side in an intriguing encounter at the Rhein Energie Stadion on Tuesday.

Germany vs Belgium Preview

Belgium are currently at the top of Group F in their Euro qualification campaign but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The away side thrashed Sweden by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024 and have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament. Die Mannschaft eased past Peru by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Germany vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have an excellent historical record against Belgium and have won 20 out of the 25 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Belgium's four victories.

After losing their first three matches against Belgium between 1910 and 1913, Germany have won 20 of their last 22 matches against the Red Devils.

Germany are on an unbeaten streak of three matches in all competitions under Hansi Flick, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Japan at the World Cup last year.

Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug have combined to score an impressive eight of the last 11 goals scored by Germany in all competitions.

Belgium have not conceded a single goal in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous goal conceded coming in a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco at the World Cup last year.

Germany vs Belgium Prediction

Germany have made progress under Hansi Flick but will need to progress through their transition and peak at the Euros in 2024. The likes of Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug have been impressive for Die Mannschaft and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Belgium have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to justify their potential in the coming months. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Germany 2-2 Belgium

Germany vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Belgium to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kai Havertz to score - Yes

