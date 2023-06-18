Germany vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th June 2023

Germany will look to snap a three-game winless streak when they square off against Colombia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Germany suffered a 1-0 loss to Poland in their latest outing and fan sentiment towards coach Hansi Flick has deteriorated even further.

A Jakub Kiwior header and some Wojciech Szczesny heroics helped Poland eke out an important victory on Saturday. After falling behind in the 31st minute, Germany hit Poland with a barrage of attacks but ultimately it bore no fruit.

They produced as many as 26 shots, nine on target, which was in stark contrast to the two mustered by Poland.

But in football, only the final scoreline matters and the loss marked three games without a win for Flick's side. His project is yet to take off and will need his players to start converting their overall dominance into goals if he is to regain the vote of confidence from the public.

Meanwhile, their Tuesday opponents Colombia have been on a roll under new manager Nestor Lorenzo. He took over from Reinaldo Rueda after Colombia failed to qualify for the World Cup and has led the side to a six-game unbeaten run.

While it's worth noting that all those games have been friendlies, the fact that Colombia are starting to show promise cannot be denied. They beat Iraq in a friendly on Saturday thanks to a goal from Mateo Cassierra in the 76th minute.

Germany vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have won two and drawn two of their previous four matches against Colombia.

Germany have managed to score in 13 consecutive friendly matches played on home soil.

Colombia are on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Germany have won just two of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Germany have conceded a total of nine goals in their last five matches.

Germany vs Colombia Prediction

Germany have been leaky at the back and wasteful in attack. Colombia will test them and it will be an interesting battle between two sides in contrasting forms. Germany have an array of excellent footballers and if they can get back to their ruthless best, there are very few teams in the world that can beat them.

On Tuesday, Germany are expected to get the better of Colombia if they can be clinical in front of goal.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Colombia

Germany vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

