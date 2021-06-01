Germany vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

2014 World Cup champions Germany play Denmark on Wednesday in an international friendly as both sides prepare for the upcoming European Championship.

The Germans topped their group for Euro qualification. They ended the qualifiers with 21 points from eight matches played, registering seven wins and one loss. They had an impressive goal difference of +23, outlining the team's proficiency at both ends of the pitch.

Germany manager Joachim Loew is set to step down following the conclusion of Euro 2020, and he would certainly like to end his tenure on a high note with a tournament win.

The coach made headlines for recalling Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels into the international setup. In 2019, he ruled out their selection following a disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Denmark finished second in their group, amassing 16 points from eight games. They were unbeaten throughout the qualifiers and ended with four wins and four draws.

Germany vs Denmark Head-to-Head

The two international sides have played five matches against each other. Denmark have won two games, while Germany surprisingly have won only one. One game ended in a draw.

Germany and Denmark last met in a friendly in 2017. Christian Eriksen's first-half strike gave the Danes a 1-0 lead, but Joshua Kimmich's late equalizer ensured that both teams settled for a draw.

Germany form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Denmark form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Germany vs Denmark Team News

Germany

Germany's Chelsea trio - Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner - have been given some extra time off after their recent exploits in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, who also featured in the UCL final, is set to be rested as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ilkay Gundogan

Vores italienske mester 🤩

Klar til en ny dag på træningsbanen i Østrig 💪#ForDanmark @ChrisEriksen8 pic.twitter.com/psp85zapOW — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) May 31, 2021

Denmark

Denmark will be without the services of Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, who played in the Champions League final. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andreas Christensen

Germany vs Denmark Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Lukas Klostermann, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter, Emre Can; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane

Denmark Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen; Martin Braithwaite

Germany vs Denmark Prediction

Both teams will be missing some key starters, but Germany still have the luxury of fielding a world-class starting XI.

They will be the favorites to win this international friendly game against Denmark.

Prediction: Germany 1-0 Denmark

