Germany vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches as England take on Germany on Tuesday, 7 June. The two European giants have impressive players in their ranks, making for an intriguing contest.

England are at the bottom of their UEFA Nations League group after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary. The Three Lions will be eager to bounce back in this fixture.

Germany, on the other hand, have improved over the past year. But Die Mannschaft were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in their previous game and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Germany vs England Head-to-Head

Germany have a slight edge over England, having won 15 out of the 33 matches played between the two sides. The Three Lions have managed 14 victories against the Germans and will want to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place at the Euros last year, with England winning the match by a 2-0 margin. Germany struggled on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Germany form guide: D-D-W-W-W

England form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Germany vs England Team News

Germany have a point to prove

Germany

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Julian Draxler have not been included in the squad and will not feature against England. Marco Reus has recovered from an illness, but remains a doubt ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marco Reus

Unavailable: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Julian Draxler

England have a point to prove

England

Benjamin White remains England's only injury concern after pulling out of the squad. James Justin picked up a knock against Hungary this week and might not be able to feature against Germany.

Injured: Benjamin White

Doubtful: James Justin, Phil Foden

Suspended: None

Germany vs England Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

England Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; Harry Maguire, John Stones, Reece James; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany vs England Prediction

Germany have been held to stalemates in their last two matches and will need to find their shooting boots on Tuesday. The likes of Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller have a knack for scoring goals against the big guns and will need to step up against the Three Lions.

England have made progress under Gareth Southgate but have several problems to address at the moment. Germany have a point to prove and hold a slight upper hand going into the game.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 England

