Germany vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Germany will welcome France to the Signal Iduna Park in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Germany will host the UEFA Euro 2024 and thus did not play in the qualifiers in the ongoing international break. They played a friendly against Japan at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, suffering a 4-1 defeat.

The shock defeat led to the termination of Hansi Flick as the manager of the national team. Rudi Voller has been named the interim manager for the time being and will lead the team against France in this friendly.

The visitors maintained their perfect record in the European qualifiers with a 2-0 home win over Ireland on Friday. Aurélien Tchouaméni scored in the 19th minute and Marcus Thuram added the second goal in the 48th minute.

Germany vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 32 times in all competitions since 1931. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 15 wins. The hosts have 10 wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, recording four wins. They have kept four clean sheets in that period while also scoring two goals apiece in four games.

They last met in the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign opener in 2021, with the visitors recording a 1-0 win thanks to Mats Hummels' own goal.

The hosts have suffered four defeats in their last five friendlies, failing to score twice in that period and conceding at least two goals in four games.

Since their defeat to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in December, the visitors have won five games in a row while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

France are unbeaten in their last five away games against Germany.

Germany vs France Prediction

Die Mannschaft have struggled for form in 2023, winning just one of their six games thus far. At home, they are winless in their last four friendlies and have just one win in their last six home games across all competitions as well.

They have conceded 12 goals in their last four home games while scoring just six times in that period. They'll look to bounce back from their 4-1 hammering by Japan in this match but it might prove to be a difficult task.

In-form winger Jamal Musiala is absent because of an injury. Rudi Voller will take charge of the match as the head coach, having spent the last 17 years in the capacity of Sporting Director with Bayer Leverkusen and the national team.

Les Bleus have been phenomenal in their European qualifiers and alongside Portugal, they are the only team to have clean sheets in the five games thus far.

They have traveled to Germany with a full-strength squad and, considering their current form and record against the hosts, we expect them to secure a win.

Prediction: Germany 1-2 France

Germany vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes