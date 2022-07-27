Germany vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

In an exciting matchup in the second semi-final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, the eight-time champions Germany take on France at the Stadium MK on Wednesday.

Germany are the only team remaining in the competition to have kept a clean sheet in all four of their games and have also been prolific in these fixtures, scoring 11 goals. They overcame Austria 2-0 in their quarter-final fixture thanks to Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp's goals.

France eliminated reigning champions The Netherlands in their quarter-final with Ève Périsset bagging the winning goal in extra time. They kept their first clean sheet of the competition in that game after conceding a goal apiece in their three group stage fixtures.

Germany vs France Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 20 times across all competitions. Die Nationalelf have been the better side in this fixture and lead 11-5 in wins while four games have ended in draws.

Les Bleues are winless in their four meetings against Germany in major tournaments and will be hoping to change that record here. France have just one win in their last nine meetings with Germany, who have secured 1-0 wins in their last two fixtures, with both being friendly fixtures.

Germany form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

France form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Germany vs France Team News

Germany

Klara Bühl is ruled out of the semi-final game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are no other reported absentees for the team.

Germany @DFB_Team_EN Klara Bühl has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the semi-final vs. France. She has been isolated but is not currently displaying symptoms. The rest of the team and staff have returned additional negative tests.



Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Klara Bühl.

France

Marie-Antoinette Katoto suffered an ACL injury in the game against Belgium and is currently sidelined. There are no other injury or suspension concerns for the French.

Injured: Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Germany vs France Predicted XIs

Germany (4-3-3): Merle Frohms (GK); Giulia Gwinn, Sara Doorsoun, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich; Sara Daebritz, Lena Oberdorf, Linda Dallmann; Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp, Lina Magull

France (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (GK); Marion Torrent, Ève Périsset, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock Bathy; Grace Geyoro, Charlotte Bilbault, Clara Mateo; Sakina Karchaoui, Melvine Malard, Kadidiatou Diani.

Germany vs France Prediction

Germany have a superior record against their western rivals and are undefeated in competitive fixtures. They also head into this showdown in better form, outscoring France 11-9, and have not conceded a goal compared to the three conceded by the French.

France have never made it to the final while Germany last won the competition in 2013 and look in good shape to make it through. Considering the form of the two sides, we might have a nail-biting contest at our hands.

Germany have looked solid throughout the competition and will likely overcome France, who tend to struggle under pressure in the latter stages of major competitions.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 France

