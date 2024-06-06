Germany vs Greece Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football makes a comeback with a set of friendly matches this week as Greece lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Germany side at the Borussia Park on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Germany topped their group in the UEFA Euro qualifiers and have grown in stature under Julian Nagelsmann. Die Mannschaft were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Ukraine in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Greece, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in their Euro qualification campaign and have failed to make it to the tournament. The away side has been inconsistent over the past year and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Germany vs Greece Head-to-Head

Germany have an excellent historical record against Greece and have won six out of the nine matches played between the two teams. Greece have never defeated Germany on the international stage.

Germany form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Greece form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Germany vs Greece Team News

Germany

Niclas Fullkrug has been brilliant under Julian Nagelsmann and could replace Kai Havertz in this fixture. Florian Wirtz has been a revelation this season and will likely partner Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala in Germany's lineup. Toni Kroos has joined the Germany camp and will likely feature in his side's double pivot on Friday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Greece

Kostas Tsimikas and George Baldock are recovering from injuries at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Giorgos Tzavellas has retired from international football and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kostas Tsimikas, George Baldock

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Giorgos Tzavellas

Germany vs Greece Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Fullkrug

Greece Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vlachodimos; Saliakas, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Giannoulis; Bakesetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Ioannidis, Tzolis

Germany vs Greece Prediction

Germany have been impressive under Julian Nagelsmann and will need to make the most of this friendly encounter. The Germans face stiff competition at Euro 2024 and will need to find their best eleven this week.

Greece can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable side in this fixture. Germany are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Germany 3-1 Greece