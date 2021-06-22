Germany vs Hungary Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 36 of UEFA Euro 2020

Germany are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Hungary in an important Group F match at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Germany found their feet at the Euros over the weekend and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hungary have held their ground admirably in the Group of Death and will be intent on pulling off a historic upset in this fixture. The Magyars have a robust unit and did well to secure a 1-1 draw with France in their previous game.

Germany, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their first game at Euro 2020 but bounced back brilliantly in their previous game. Die Mannschaft were merciless in their 4-2 victory against Portugal and will be confident ahead of this match.

Germany vs Hungary Head-to-Head

Germany have a decent record against Hungary and have won 13 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. The Magyars took their toll on the Germans during their golden period and have managed 10 victories against their opponents.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Germany. Thomas Muller found the back of the net on the day and will have to play his part in this match.

Germany form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Hungary form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Germany vs Hungary: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Germany have an excellent squad

Manuel Neuer is closing in on a record at the moment and is only three matches away from breaking an all-time appearances record for goalkeepers at major international tournaments. Iker Casillas and Gianluigi currently share the accolade with an impressive 31 appearances.

Germany have faced Hungary on only two occasions in major international tournaments, with both games taking place at the 1954 World Cup. Hungary's golden generation famously thrashed West Germany by an 8-3 margin in the group stages only to be stunned by a 3-2 defeat in the final, handing West Germany their first-ever World Cup.

🏆 #OnThisDay in 1954, Germany won the World Cup.



🇩🇪 Germany 3-2 Hungary 🇭🇺

(Morlock 10', Rahn 18', 84' - Puskas 6', Czibor 8')#MiracleOfBern pic.twitter.com/lQofVmKjX9 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 4, 2019

Germany's four goals against Portugal made Die Mannschaft the first team to cross the 300-goal mark in major international tournaments. The fact that France come in at a distant second with 184 goals underscores Germany's immense clout in international football.

At only 22 years of age, Kai Havertz made history against Portugal by becoming Germany's youngest-ever player to find the back of the net at the Euros. The Chelsea forward has come of age this year and could play a pivotal role in what is set to be Joachim Low's final hurrah with Germany.

