Germany vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Germany are back in action with a UEFA Nations League fixture this week as they take on Hungary on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Hungary are at the top of Group 3 in the UEFA Nations League and have been in excellent shape this year. The Magyars stunned England with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Germany, on the other hand, are in second place in the group and are yet to hit their stride in this edition of the competition. Die Mannschaft thrashed Italy by a 5-2 margin in June this year and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Germany vs Hungary Head-to-Head

Germany have a slight edge over Hungary and have won 13 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams. Hungary have managed 11 victories against Germany and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Germany form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-D-D-D

Hungary form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-D-L-W

Germany vs Hungary Team News

Germany have a point to prove

Germany

Marco Reus and Julian Brandt have picked up injuries over the past month and have been ruled out of this match. Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Marco Reus, Julian Brandt

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka

Hungary need to win this game

Hungary

Roland Sallai remains Hungary's only injury concern and will not be able to play a part in this game. The away side will need to field its best team to stand a chance against Germany.

Injured: Roland Sallai

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Germany vs Hungary Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Thilo Kehrer; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Attila Szalai, Willi Orban; Zsolt Nagy, Loic Nego, Andras Schafer, Callum Styles; Martin Adam, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

Germany vs Hungary Prediction

Germany have an impressive squad at their disposal and have improved under the tutelage of Hansi Flick. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best in this match.

Hungary can pull off an upset on their day and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Germany are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Hungary

