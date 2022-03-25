Germany vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Germany will host Israel at the PreZero Arena on Saturday night in a friendly between the two nations.

Germany secured qualification for their 21st FIFA World Cup tournament in style, winning their last seven games with an aggregate score of 31-2. They endured a disappointing European Championship last year and will look to put that behind them.

Die Mannschaft will now begin their preparations for the tournament in Qatar as they play Israel and the Netherlands over the next week.

Israel's lengthy wait for their second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance has got extended to at least 2026, as they failed to secure a place in the playoffs. They looked good to advance to reach the playoffs but lost three of their last five qualifying games to eventually finish in third place.

The visitors will now look forward to the UEFA Nations League to kick off in June and will hope for better luck there.

Germany vs Israel Head-to-Head

There have been just four meetings between the two nations. All four games have been friendly clashes, with Germany winning all of them.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly in 2012. Germany won 2-0, thanks to goals from Mario Gomez and Andre Schurrle.

Germany Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Israel Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Germany vs Israel Team News

Germany

Robin Koch has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the German camp. Karim Adeyemi and Serge Gnabry have also pulled out of the squad due to hamstring problem and illness (cold) respectively. Joshua Kimmich is set to miss out, as he awaits the birth of his child.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Anton Stach are the only uncapped players for the hosts and could make their debuts in the coming week.

Injuries: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch.

Suspended: None.

Israel

Caretaker manager Gadi Brumer has named five uncapped players in his 25-man squad for this international break.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Germany vs Israel Predicted XIs

Germany (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Henrichs, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum; Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gundogan; Julian Draxler, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner.

Israel (3-4-2-1): Ofir Marciano; Orel Dgani, Nir Bitton, Iyad Abu Abaid; Eli Dasa, For Peretz, Bibras Natcho, Sun Menachem; Yonatan Cohen, Manor Solomon; Munas Dabbur.

Germany vs Israel Prediction

Germany have hit new heights under Hansi Flick. They have a 100% win rate under the former Bayern Munich manager and are averaging four goals per game. They have lost just one game on home turf since 2019 and are the clear favourites for this one.

Israel, meanwhile, have won just two of their last five games and have lost their last three on the road. Their poor away run could continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Germany 3-1 Israel.

