Germany vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2025

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Italy take on Julian Nagelsmann's Germany side in an intriguing clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday. Germany secured a narrow 2-1 victory in the first leg and will look to maintain their lead this weekend.

Ad

Germany vs Italy Preview

Italy finished in second place in Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Azzurri have blown hot and cold in the UEFA Nations League this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Germany, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group 3 in the UEFA Nations League table and have been in impressive form this year. Die Mannschaft secured a victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Germany vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have a good historical record against Germany and have won 15 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Germany's 11 victories.

Italy are winless in their last seven matches against Germany in all competitions and have suffered defeat in four of these games, with their previous such defeat coming in the reverse fixture.

Germany are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Spain in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

Italy have lost each of their last two matches in the UEFA Nations League, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin against Belgium last year.

Ad

Germany vs Italy Prediction

Germany have come together as a unit under Julian Nagelsmann and have a point to prove going into this game. Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Italy can pull off an upset on their day but have a deficit to overcome on Sunday. Germany are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Italy

Germany vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Italy to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback