Germany vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League features a clash between two of Europe's biggest teams this week as Germany take on Italy on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Italy are at the top of their group at the moment and will need to work hard to remain ahead of the curve. The Azzurri played out a 0-0 stalemate against England over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Germany, on the other hand, are in third place in their group and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Die Mannschaft were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Germany vs Italy Head-to-Head

Italy have a slight edge over Germany and have won 15 of the 36 matches played between the two sides. Germany have managed 11 victories against Italy and will want to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place last week and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Germany form guide: D-D-D-D-W

Italy form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Germany vs Italy Team News

Germany have a point to prove

Germany

Marco Reus has sustained a muscle injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of his team's games this month. Serge Gnabry is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Marco Reus

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry

Suspended: None

Italy have a depleted squad

Italy

Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, and Gaetano Castrovilli are injured and have been ruled out of the fixture. Giorgio Chiellini played his last Italy match against Argentina last week and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Gaetano Castrovilli, Rafael Toloi, Nicolo Zaniolo, Mattia Zaccagni, Andrea Pinamonti, Moise Kean

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Giorgio Chiellini

Germany vs Italy Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Lukas Klostermann, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Barella; Giacomo Raspadori, Matteo Pessina, Gianluca Scamacca

Germany vs Italy Prediction

Germany are yet to hit their peak in the UEFA Nations League and have drawn all their games in the competition this season. Die Mannschaft have a host of young players at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Italy are in a transitional phase at the moment and will need to work hard to defeat their traditional rivals. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out yet another draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Germany 1-1 Italy

