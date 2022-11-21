Germany vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Japan lock horns with Hansi Flick's Germany side in an important Group E encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Germany vs Japan Preview

Japan finished behind Saudi Arabia in second place in their World Cup qualification campaign and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Asian giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Canada last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Germany have made progress under Hansi Flick and remain strong contenders for the World Cup. Die Mannschaft edged Oman to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch to secure a positive result this week.

Germany vs Japan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have a good record against Japan and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Germany are unbeaten in their last two matches against Japan - these games witnessed a total of seven goals being scored in the second half.

Germany have won the FIFA World Cup four times - only Brazil have a more successful track record in the competition.

Germany are participating in the FIFA World Cup for the 20th time in their history and will become only the second team after Brazil to achieve the feat.

Germany have reached the semi-finals in four of the five World Cups held since the turn of the century, with the only exception coming in 2018.

Germany were the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and booked their place at the tournament in October last year.

Germany vs Japan Prediction

Germany are a dangerous unit under Hansi Flick and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. The likes of Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer have plenty of experience in the competition and will need to step up as the leaders of the team.

Japan have pulled off upsets on the big stage in the past but have not been at their best over the past year. Germany are the better team on paper and should be able to secure a comfortable victory this week.

Prediction: Germany 3-1 Japan

Germany vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Germany to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

