Germany vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Germany and Liechtenstein will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 away victory over North Macedonia last month. All four goals came after the break, with Timo Werner scoring a brace.

Liechtenstein fell to a defeat away to Iceland by the same scoreline. Albert Gudmundsson's brace inspired the Nordic nation to all three points on home turf.

Germany's victory helped them become the first side to book their spot for Qatar 2022. The four-time world champions have garnered 21 points from eight matches and hold an eight-point advantage at the summit.

Liechtenstein sit bottom of Group J and have managed just one point from eight matches, leading to their elimination.

Germany vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head

Germany have a 100% record in five previous matches against Liechtenstein, winning all five games by an aggregate scoreline of 29-3. Their most recent meeting came in September when goals from Timo Werner and Leroy Sane helped the Germans to a 2-0 away win in the first leg.

The hosts have rebounded from their elimination against England at Euro 2020 by winning five straight matches on the bounce. Liechtenstein have not tasted victory since their 2-1 friendly win over Luxembourg in October 2020.

Germany form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liechtenstein form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Germany vs Liechtenstein Team News

Germany

Coach Hansi Flick called up 28 players for the games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. With qualification already secured, he could take the opportunity to hand starts to some fringe members of his squad.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is a notable absentee with a hamstring injury. Florian Wirtz and Nico Schlotterbeck have pulled out due to muscle injuries.

Niklas Sule has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, prompting four players - Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi - to go into self-isolation.

Maxi Arnold, Ridle Baku and Kevin Volland were all called up to bolster the squad.

Injuries: Timo Werner, Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck

Suspension: None

Liechtenstein

There are no known injuries for the visitors. However, Martin Marxer is suspended due to his double booking against Iceland.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Martin Marxer

Germany vs Liechtenstein Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer; Leon Goretzka, Julian Draxler, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Lukas Nmecha

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benjamin Buchel (GK); Maximilian Goppel, Andreas Malin, Daniel Kaufmann, Jens Hofer, Sandro Wolfinger; Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

Germany vs Liechtenstein Prediction

There's a huge gulf in class between the two sides to entertain thoughts of anything other than a comprehensive German victory. The home side might rest players but should still have too much in store for the visitors.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Germany 4-0 Liechtenstein

Edited by Vishal Subramanian